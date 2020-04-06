HBO, TBS and TNT Give Audiences a Little Action!

HBO, TNT and TBS are highlighting dozens of action movies that are available to stream on HBO, TBS and TNT while staying safe at home.

Titles include (in no particular order): Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Shazam!, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, Black Panther, Shooter and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, among others.

Thrilling Action Films Available to Stream on HBO, TBS and TNT

Get ready for heart-pumping movies like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, Quantum of Solace and more, which are available to stream anytime on HBO NOW & HBO GO.

Fun-filled action films like Black Panther, Suicide Squad, The Wolverine, Jurassic Park, and more are available to watch on the TBS and TNT websites, apps and On Demand.

HBO

The Abyss

Alita: Battle Angel

Anna

Aquaman

Armageddon

Casino Royale (2006)

Cold Pursuit

The Day After

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast Five

King Arthur

Grosse Pointe Blank

Get Carter

Green Lantern

Hellboy

The Island

John Wick 3- Parabellum

Judge Dredd

The Kitchen

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Predator

Quantum of Solace

The Recruit

Rise of the Plant of the Apes

Rush Hour 2

Shaft

Shazam!

Sucker Punch

True Lies

Valkyrie

War of the Worlds

X-Men Dark Phoenix

X-Men

TNT + TBS*

300: Rise of an Empire

47 Ronin

A Good Day to Die Hard

Ant-Man

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Black Panther

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eagle Eye (TNT)

Elysium

Geostorm

Godzilla

Immortals (TBS)

Into the Storm

Jack Reacher (TNT)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jonah Hex

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Justice League (2017)

London Has Fallen (TNT)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Non-Stop

One for the Money

Pain and Gain (TNT)

Run All Night

Shooter

Suicide Squad (2016)

Taken 2

Thor 3: Ragnarok

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (TBS)

Transformers (2007)

Walking Tall

The Wolverine

