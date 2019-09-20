Haunting, Explosive Trailer: The Rhythm Section!

Blake Lively is entering the world of female action hero genre as a woman whose family died in a plane crash that she learns was no accident.

Directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale, I Think We’re Alone Now), The Rhythm Section opens on January 31, 2020.

THE RHYTHM SECTION IS IN THEATRES JANUARY 31, 2020

Paramount Pictures and Global Road Entertainment Present

In Association with TMP and Ingenious Media

An Eon Production

A Reed Morano Film

“The Rhythm Section”

SYNOPSIS

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

DIRECTED BY

Reed Morano

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Stuart Ford, Greg Shapiro, Mark Burnell, Rob Friedman, Vaishali Mistry, Donald Tang, Simon Williams, Gregg Wilson

PRODUCED BY

Michael G. Wilson, p.g.a. and Barbara Broccoli, p.g.a.

BASED ON THE NOVEL BY

Mark Burnell

SCREENPLAY BY

Mark Burnell

STARRING

Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown

