Haunting, Explosive Trailer: The Rhythm Section!

Blake Lively is entering the world of female action hero genre as a woman whose family died in a plane crash that she learns was no accident.
Directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale, I Think We’re Alone Now), The Rhythm Section opens on January 31, 2020.
THE RHYTHM SECTION IS IN THEATRES JANUARY 31, 2020
Paramount Pictures and Global Road Entertainment Present
In Association with TMP and Ingenious Media
An Eon Production
A Reed Morano Film
“The Rhythm Section”
SYNOPSIS
Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.
DIRECTED BY
Reed Morano
EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY
Stuart Ford, Greg Shapiro, Mark Burnell, Rob Friedman, Vaishali Mistry, Donald Tang, Simon Williams, Gregg Wilson
PRODUCED BY
Michael G. Wilson, p.g.a. and Barbara Broccoli, p.g.a.
BASED ON THE NOVEL BY
Mark Burnell
SCREENPLAY BY
Mark Burnell
STARRING
Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown
#TheRhythmSection