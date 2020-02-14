Happy Together Trailer: FX’s Breeders!

Sitcoms can get precious, but FX’s Breeders looks a bit more on the ‘so authentic how did it ever get made’ side.

Breeders stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as parents who are doing the best they can when Daisy’s estranged father shows up and parenting styles clash.

Breeders premiere on March 2nd. Check out the trailer below.

FX’s Breeders is an uncompromising comedy that explores the lives of Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children. When Ally’s estranged father appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child – but this one comes with baggage and opinions.

