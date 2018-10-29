Happy Birthday Internet From Ralph Breaks the Internet!

Happy Birthday to the internet!

Sarah Silverman of Ralph Breaks the Internet wishes the internet happy birthday in a new video from Walt Disney Animation Studios; then Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz try to find a replacement part for her Sugar Rush racer.

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens on November 21st.

“RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET”

WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIOS

https://movies.disney.com/ralph-breaks-the-internet-wreck-it-ralph-2

https://www.facebook.com/WreckItRalph/

https://instagram.com/wreckitralph

https://twitter.com/wreckitralph

Release Date: Nov. 21, 2018

Voice cast: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Ed O’Neill, Ali Wong, Timothy Simons, GloZell Green, Hamish Blake and Taraji P. Henson.

Directors: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Producer: Clark Spencer

In “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak’s arcade in an attempt to save her game, Sugar Rush. Their quest takes them to the vast, uncharted world of the internet where they rely on the citizens of the internet—the Netizens—to help navigate their way. Lending a virtual hand are Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site “BuzzzTube,” and Shank (voice of Gal Gadot), a tough-as-nails driver from a gritty online auto-racing game called Slaughter Race, a place Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces—so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had. Directed by Rich Moore (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”) and Phil Johnston (co-writer “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Zootopia,” writer, “Cedar Rapids”), and produced by Clark Spencer (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Bolt,” “Lilo & Stitch”), “Ralph Breaks the Internet” hits theatres on Nov. 21, 2018.

NOTES:

When “Wreck-It Ralph” opened on Nov. 2, 2012, it turned in the highest opening weekend ever for a Walt Disney Animation Studios film at the time of release.

“Wreck-It Ralph” won the PGA Award for outstanding producer of an animated theatrical motion picture as well as five Annie Awards, including best animated feature, director, screenplay and actor. The film was named best animated feature by the Broadcast Film Critics Association, earned outstanding achievement in casting for an animated feature by the Casting Society of America, and won the Kids’ Choice Award for favorite animated movie. The film was also nominated for an Oscar® and Golden Globe® for best animated feature.

The film re-teams the original director, producer and co-writer behind “Wreck-It Ralph.” The screenplay is written by Phil Johnston and Pamela Ribon.

Director Rich Moore, producer Clark Spencer, and co-writer Phil Johnston partnered with fellow director Byron Howard and co-writer/co-director Jared Bush to create the Academy Award®-winning blockbuster animated feature “Zootopia.”

Like this: Like Loading...