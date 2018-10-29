ABC Orders 30th & 31st Seasons of America’s Funniest Home Videos!

ABC’s longest running primetime series, America’s Funniest Home Videos, has been renewed for two more seasons – its 30th and 31st.

The network has also greenlit an edgier comedy reality series, Videos After Dark – to be hosted by Bob Saget.

ABC announced a pickup for seasons 30 and 31 of its longest-running prime-time entertainment show in the history of the network, “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Additionally, from the producers of “AFV,” the network has greenlit a new comedy reality series, “Videos After Dark,” which will be hosted by Bob Saget, who hosted the first eight seasons of “AFV.”

“AFV” has consistently boasted solid ratings, and this season to date is up over the comparable weeks last season by 17% in Total Viewers to deliver its most-watched season in 6 years – best since the 2012-13 season.

Vin Di Bona, executive producer of “AFV,” said, “It is with a great sense of pride we look to our 30th and 31st-year pickup. Our audience depends on us to deliver quality family programs, and we delight in the capacity to give the nation and the world at least one great belly laugh a week!”

Following the notable success of the original franchise, the producers of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” have created a new comedy reality series, “Videos After Dark,” hosted by comedian Bob Saget and featuring home videos with an edgier twist. As the original host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Saget is no stranger to the world of home videos, but these new, fast-paced, half-hour shows will feature videos from Vin Di Bona’s vast video vault that are more appropriate for an older audience. Incredible real-life mishaps, uproarious blunders and extremely bad decisions are celebrated and highlighted with Saget’s comedic commentary. “Videos After Dark” reunites Vin Di Bona and Bob Saget in a show where the hits are a little harder, the language a bit saltier, the animals a little less cute, the kids a tad less adorable and the embarrassing moments are way more revealing.

Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Late Night & Specials, ABC Entertainment, said, “’AFV’ has been a fixture in households across America for decades, and we are so happy that this show still resonates. And now the generation that grew up with the hilarious Bob Saget as the host of ‘AFV’ is old enough to stay up past 10 p.m. to see him on ‘Videos After Dark.’”

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is currently airing its 29th season, Sundays at 7:00 p.m. ET, on ABC. Each week, the “AFV” team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to bring viewers America’s real-life funny moments captured on video. “AFV” offers a weekly $10,000 first place prize to the funniest or most unique video as voted upon by the in-studio audience. Those prize winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. In its 29 seasons to date, “AFV” has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated nearly 2 million videotapes from home viewers.

“AFV” has become an iconic part of American pop culture, as evidenced by its inclusion in the Smithsonian’s permanent entertainment collection. Today, “AFV” is syndicated in over 193 territories around the world, spreading American humor and clumsiness across the globe.

Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway are executive producers for “AFV.” They also serve as executive producers on “Videos After Dark,” along with Bob Saget

