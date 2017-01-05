Greta Van Susteren Joins MSNBC!

JANUARY 5, 2017 – Veteran broadcaster Greta Van Susteren will join MSNBC, it was announced today by Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC.

Van Susteren will host “For the Record with Greta,” which will air weeknights from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET. The program will debut on Monday, January 9, based in Washington, D.C. It replaces the timeslot of Bloomberg’s political television show “With All Due Respect,” which ended in early December.

“For the Record with Greta” will provide news coverage and analysis of the day’s top headlines spanning politics and beyond. The early evening broadcast will build on MSNBC’s strategic shift to a breaking news focus during the day and, along with “MTP Daily” and “Hardball,” will provide one of the key bridges to primetime. MSNBC marked its most-watched year ever in 2016, and was the fastest growing top 100 cable network in weekday prime.

“Greta is a true pro with a proven record of tough journalism,” said Griffin. “Her broad range of experience and sharp news judgment will be of great value to MSNBC as we build on our momentum going into a new year and a new administration.”

“I’m thrilled to start my next chapter at MSNBC,” Van Susteren said. “The network is the right destination for the smart news and analysis I hope to deliver every day, and I look forward to joining the talented journalists and analysts I respect there.”

A 25-year cable news veteran, Van Susteren joins MSNBC from Fox News Channel, where she hosted “On the Record with Greta Van Susteren” for 14 years. Previously, Van Susteren spent more than a decade at CNN, where she served as a legal analyst and co-host of “Burden of Proof” and hosted the news program “The Point.” She is an experienced breaking news anchor and has traveled the world – including Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, North Korea, Sudan, and more – often with Presidents, Secretaries of State and Defense, and other leaders.

Van Susteren was part of the investigative team that won a first place National Headliner Award for the “Attack on America.” Additionally, her legal analysis and contribution to the election coverage in 2000 earned her the American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism. Prior to her career in journalism, Van Susteren was a criminal defense and civil trial attorney.

Van Susteren graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in economics, with distinction, from the University of Wisconsin. She earned a Juris Doctor and a Master of Law from Georgetown Law. She is the first Stuart Stiller Fellow at Georgetown Law Center and was awarded honorary Doctorates of Law from Georgetown and Stetson Law School. In 2016, the American News Women’s Club honored Van Susteren with the prestigious 22nd annual Excellence in Journalism award.

Van Susteren is the co-author of My Turn at The Bully Pulpit: Straight Talk About The Things That Drive Me Nuts. She lives with her husband John P. Coale in Washington, D.C.

# # #

ABOUT MSNBC

MSNBC is the premier destination for breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 96 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, influential voices, and award-winning documentary programming – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. MSNBC also delivers breaking news and information across a variety of platforms including www.msnbc.com and MSNBC on Sirius XM radio. The MSNBC App for iPhone, iPad and iTouch also provide a customizable user experience with live streaming, clips of select MSNBC programming, and additional show content. Watch MSNBC anywhere: On Demand, online or across mobile and connected TVs.