Antonius Axia Has a New Case – Valiant Announces Britannia: We Who Are About to Die!

Valiant’s Sold-Out Smash-Hit Returns with Sequel in BRITANNIA: WE WHO ARE ABOUT TO DIE #1 – Coming in April!

Master Storytellers Peter Milligan & Juan Jose Ryp Investigate a Harrowing New Prestige-Format Case for the World’s First Detective

As revealed today at io9 , Valiant is proud to announce– a brand-new journey into myth and mystery from comics master(Shade, The Changing Man) and incendiary artist(Britannia)! On, Valiant’s critically acclaimed, ten-time sold-out magnum opus returns with an all-new beginning and a startling new case for Antonius Axia, the world’s first detective… One with a haunting connection to the horrors of Rome’s arena and the very gods themselves…

Fifty thousand Romans stand on their feet, watching from the rafters of the coliseum with captured breath as Achillia, a gladiator unlike any that Rome has seen before, faces incredible odds – one lone warrior against five of Rome’s greatest. Such is the tradition, when a female gladiator enters the fray. When the carnage is complete, the coliseum roars its approval as Achillia stands victorious. Now, only one match away from winning her freedom, she has begun to gain renown. The women of Rome, suppressed by their husbands and fathers, have noticed. The men of Rome, husbands and fathers to a growing horde of women entertaining ideas of independence, have noticed as well.

On the other side of Rome, a strange mystery swirls through the Palatine Hill. In the dead of night, down winding alleys, Rome’s elite swear that they see visions of a blood-soaked Apollo walking the city…visions that are driving them mad. Even more are becoming sick with weird fever god-dreams. Panic ensues in the city. The Chief Vestal, Rubria, is arrested by Emperor Nero and threatened with crucifixion unless the deadly curse that’s fallen on Rome is lifted. She asks Antonius Axia, hero of Britannia and Rome’s only detective, for help. She offers only one clue…the gladiator Achillia.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the work that Peter and Juan have done in building the captivating and mysterious world of Britannia,” Valiant Editor-in-Chief Warren Simons told io9. “Having the marketplace respond to a new character and a new concept with such enthusiasm has been invigorating and emboldened the entire team to take the next series into even more challenging territory. Antonius Axia is a vital and important new addition to the Valiant line, and his next adventure will be an investigation into an unthinkable mystery plaguing the dark heart of Rome, its gods, and its citizens.”

On April 26th, the gods stalk the world of men when the smash-hit, repeatedly sold-out series that pushed the boundaries of the Valiant Universe farther than ever before returns with a must-read new volume presented in the deluxe VALIANT PRESTIGE format in BRITANNIA: WE WHO ARE ABOUT TO DIE #1 (of 4) – featuring covers by Eisner Award winner Cary Nord (X-O Manowar, Conan), Eisner Award nominee David Mack (Daredevil), rising star Adam Gorham (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe), and Eisner Award winner Dave Johnson (100 Bullets)!

For more information, visit Valiant on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, and ValiantUniverse.com.

For Valiant merchandise and more, visit ValiantStore.com

BRITANNIA: WE WHO ARE ABOUT TO DIE #1 (of 4)

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover A by CARY NORD

Cover B by DAVID MACK

Character Design Variant by DAVID MACK

Variant Cover by ADAM GORHAM

Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Blank Cover Also Available

$3.99 | 32 pgs. | VALIANT PRESTIGE | T+ | On Sale APRIL 26 (FOC – 4/3/17