Good News for Good Behavior!

TNT has ordered a second season of odd couple thriller series Good Behavior.

Based on the Letty Dobesh stories by Blake Crouch (Wandering Pines), the series follows addict/grifter/thief Letty Raines (Michelle Dockery) as she tries to battle her demons – addiction to booze, drugs and stealing – through her developing relationships with her son (Nyles Steele), an assassin (Juan Diego Botto) with a peculiarly moral side, and her estranged mother (Lusia Strus).

TNT Renews Seductive Thriller Good Behavior

Top 20 Cable Drama Charts Key Demo Growth Across First Season as Latest Data Shows Best Performance to Date with Adults 18-49

Turner’s TNT has ordered a second season of its hit drama series Good Behavior, starring award-winning actress Michelle Dockery. Juan Diego Botto, Terry Kinney and Lusia Strus also star in the seductive thriller, which is executive-produced by Chad Hodge and Blake Crouch and based on a series of books by Crouch. The entire first season of Good Behavior is currently available on TNT On Demand and TNT’s digital and mobile platforms. The second season is slated to launch in the fall.

In its first season, Good Behavior reached an average of 4.4 million viewers per episode across TNT’s linear, digital and mobile platforms and ranks as one of cable’s Top 20 new primetime dramas of 2016 with adults 18-49. Good Behavior has seen demo growth across its first season and just scored its biggest delivery of adults 18-49 yet, nearly 40% more than its premiere night. The drama has performed particularly well in VOD, mobile and digital, with on-demand viewing accounting for 15% of its total audience.

“Fueled by unsinkable characters on a dangerous search for belonging, love and family, Good Behavior is addictive television,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP of original programming for TNT. “Millions of viewers have fallen hard for this sexy, complicated couple, and in season two, Letty and Javier will give us plenty more to obsess about.”

In addition to its ratings success, Good Behavior has drawn a great deal of critical praise from such outlets as The Hollywood Reporter, which said, “Good Behavior kicks off as maybe the best drama pilot TNT has produced since Southland,” with “a virtuoso performance from Michelle Dockery and the kind of intriguing loose ends that keep you wanting to come back.” And the LA Times called it, “…smart and suspenseful…a first-class Southern noir.”

Good Behavior tells the story of Letty Raines (Dockery), a thief and con artist whose life is always one wrong turn or one bad decision from implosion. Fresh out of prison, Letty tries to stay afloat; reunite with her 10-year-old son who is currently being raised by her mother Estelle (Strus); and show up for the mandatory check-ins with her parole officer Christian (Kinney), who carries his own demons which cause him to relate to Letty in a way that threatens his ability to do his job. Chaos returns to Letty’s life when she overhears a hitman (Botto) being hired to kill a man’s wife and decides to derail the job, entangling the pair in a complex and dangerously captivating relationship.

TNT’s Good Behavior is executive-produced by writer/showrunner Chad Hodge and author Blake Crouch, along with executive producers Marty Adelstein (Aquarius, Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and Becky Clements (Aquarius, Last Man Standing) of Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between ITV Studios and Marty Adelstein.

