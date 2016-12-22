Golden Globe Nominations, a Trio of Trailers, Rogue One Spoiler-Free Review

Happy Holidays from GeekScholars Movie News! In their last episode of the year, the hosts start off with a discussion of the 2017 Golden Globe Nominations, then weigh in on the quasi-sequel to Suicide Squad which will focus on Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy. From there the GeekScholars share their thoughts on three new trailers for: Despicable Me 3, Fate of the Furious, and Dunkirk.

To close things out, Fox, Jill, and Chris talk about the awesomeness of Rogue One, completely spoiler-free!

