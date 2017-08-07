GKIDS and Fathom Events Present Theatrical Re-Release of Castle In The Sky!

GKIDS is teaming with Fathom Events to bring the Hayao Miyazaki classic Castle in the Sky to theaters for two nights – August 27 and 28.

The August 27th screening will be dubbed – with the English voice cast including Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill, Mandy Patinkin, Jim Cummings and more.

The August 28th cast will feature the Japanese voice cast’s performance and will be subtitled in English.

WHAT: STUDIO GHIBLI FEST , a six film monthly series of anime classics, continues in August with its third title, “ Castle In The Sky ,” from the legendary Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki. This special event will play in movie theaters nationwide for two days only on Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28. “Castle In The Sky” is a rollicking adventure about a young girl (Sheeta) with a mysterious crystal pendant who falls out of the sky and into the arms and life of young Pazu. Together they search for a floating island, the site of a long-dead civilization promising enormous wealth and power to those who can unlock its secrets. But greedy pirates, spies, and the army are also all in hot pursuit! As one of Studio Ghibli’s earliest films, and the first to be released officially under the studio’s banner, “Castle in the Sky” quickly established the studio’s reputation for strong heroines, unforgettable storytelling and beautiful artwork. The English-dubbed cast includes the vocal talents of Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill, Mandy Patinkin, Jim Cummings and more. This event also features the GKIDS MINIFEST, an ongoing festival of award-winning short animated films from around the world, as part of the exclusive event experience. WHO: Fathom Events and GKIDS WHEN: Sunday, August 27 at 12:55 p.m. local time (English language dubbed) Monday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English language subtitled) WHERE: Castle In The Sky” can be purchased online by visiting Tickets for “” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Moviegoers throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy these events in nearly 600 select movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

