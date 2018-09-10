GKIDS and Fathom Events Bring Totoro Back To Big Screens for 30th Anniversary!

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of My Neighbor Totoro from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki.

Hayao Miyazaki’s classic anime My Neighbor Totoro will screen in select U.S. cinemas on September 30th (English Dub), October 1st (English subtitles) and October 3rd (English Dub).

The event trailer, showtimes and ticket information follow.

GKIDS and Fathom Events’ ‘Studio Ghibli Fest 2018’ Continues With 30th Anniversary Showings of Academy Award®-Winning Director Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘My Neighbor Totoro’

WHAT: Throughout 2018, GKIDS and Fathom Events continue their collaboration to bring a new line-up of treasured animated features to U.S. cinemas. STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2018 gives fans an opportunity to see nine of Studio Ghibli’s celebrated animated masterpieces on cinema screens nationwide, along with some very special surprises.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of “My Neighbor Totoro” from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of “Spirited Away” and “Ponyo”, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki.

“My Neighbor Totoro 30th Anniversary” is the story of Satsuki and her sister Mei who move with their father to a new home in the countryside where they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family.

WHO: Fathom Events and GKIDS

WHEN: Sunday, September 30 at 12:55 p.m. local time (English-language dubbed)

Monday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English-language subtitled)

Wednesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English-language dubbed)

WHERE: Tickets for “My Neighbor Totoro 30th Anniversary” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or www.GhibliFest.com and at participating theater box offices. Moviegoers throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy these events in over 700 select movie theaters. A complete list of theater locations will be available on the Fathom Events website

(theaters and participants are subject to change).

Site | GKIDS Site | Fathom Events Site

Like this: Like Loading...