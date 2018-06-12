Girlfriends: Series 1 Comes to Home Video!

Acorn DVD will release Kay Mellor’s critically acclaimed show (Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%) Girlfriends: Series 1 on home video on June 26th.

The six-part contemporary drama follows three friends struggling with the responsibilities that come with being a modern woman of a certain age – and stars an amazing trio of actors: Phyliss Logan, Miranda Richardson and Zoë Wannamaker.

Bonus content includes a behind-the-scenes featurette and cast panel at the Television Critics Association event.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

“Superb… so much to love.” -San Francisco Chronicle

“A series that blends the best of ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Golden Girls’” -The Star-Tribune

“Prepare to be utterly gripped.” – TV Guide UK

“Acting is so distractingly good.” -The Wall Street Journal

“Kay Mellor is the Queen of classy primetime drama and her latest offering is a cracker with a great cast” – Guardian

“Raw, touching, funny and absolutely fascinating… Do not miss it.” – Sunday People

“Kay Mellor… is top of the league at creating believable, engaging, full-on female characters.” – Daily Mail

An Acorn TV Original Series from Kay Mellor (Love, Lies & Records)

GIRLFRIENDS

DVD Debut from Acorn TV on June 26, 2018

Starring Phyllis Logan, Miranda Richardson and Zoë Wanamaker

BAFTA-winning writer Kay Mellor’s critically-acclaimed Acorn TV Original and ITV drama GIRLFRIENDS makes its DVD debut on June 26, 2018 from Acorn TV. The six-part contemporary drama follows three friends struggling with the responsibilities that come with being a modern woman of a certain age. Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, The Good Karma Hospital), two-time Oscar-nominee Miranda Richardson (Stronger, Mapp & Lucia, And Then There Were None, Churchill, The Hours) and Zoë Wanamaker (Mr. Selfridge, Agatha Christie’s Poirot) headline a fantastic ensemble, including: Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter’s Neville Longbottom, Happy Valley, Ripper Street), Anthony Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Daisy Head (The Syndicate 3).

The DVD 2-Disc set features 6 episodes, plus bonus behind-the-scenes featurettes ($39.99, Amazon.com).

Girlfriends made its U.S. premiere in January 2018 on Acorn TV. Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is North America’s most popular streaming service focused on British and international television from RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE).

Linda (Phyllis Logan), Gail (Zoë Wanamaker), and Sue (Miranda Richardson) are lifelong friends who reunite in the face of serious problems. Linda endures a tragedy after her husband goes missing on a cruise. Sue finds herself being edged out of the company she co-founded. Gail’s son (Matthew Lewis) suddenly returns home from prison. As the women look to each other for support, an unexpected chain of events exposes secrets that make them rely on each other more than ever before.

Full of humor and heartbreak, Girlfriends “grips from the start with a twist-packed storyline” (The Sunday Telegraph). The excellent cast also features Adrian Rawlins (Dickensian) and Valerie Lilley (Shamless [UK]).

Street Date: June 26, 2018 SRP: $39.99 Contains strong language, violence and disturbing images

DVD 2-Disc Set: 6 episodes – Approx. 294 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961266197

Bonus: Behind-the-scenes featurette (29 min.) and the cast panel at the Television Critics Association event (18 min.)

