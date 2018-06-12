Acorn DVD Releases The Heart Guy: Series 2 on Home Video!

Acorn DVD brings series 2 of the Australian medical dramedy The Heart Guy to home video on June 26th.

The show follows a charming and genius doctor (Rodger Corser, The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Glitch) forced to return to his hometown and become a local doctor after his personal life spins out of control.

“A satisfying, funny and touching redemption fable…This Heart Guy is a heartthrob for sure, and the show’s another fine and entertaining discovery by Acorn.” –TV Guide

“Honest and sincere… engaging and entertaining” –DeciderTV.com (Australia)

“Hilarious” –The Daily Telegraph

Acorn TV’s Must-See Aussie Medical Dramedy

THE HEART GUY, Series 2

DVD Debut from Acorn TV on June 26, 2018

Acorn TV features the DVD debut of the must-see medical dramedy THE HEART GUY, Series 2 (aka Doctor Doctor in Australia) on June 26, 2018.

Akin to an Australian Doc Martin with its fish-out-of-water premise and eccentric characters, the series follows a charming and genius doctor (Rodger Corser, The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Glitch) forced to return to his hometown and become a local doctor after his personal life spins out of control.

The DVD 4-Disc set features 10 episodes ($59.99, Amazon.com).

The Heart Guy, Series 2 made its U.S. premiere in February 2018 on Acorn TV and has been renewed for a third series. Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is North America’s most popular streaming service focused on British and international television from RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE).

As the hit Australian dramedy returns, hotshot surgeon Hugh Knight (Rodger Corser) continues to serve out his probation in his rural hometown, while his family faces struggles that could bring them closer together, or tear them apart. Written by acclaimed Australian producer Ian Collie (Rake, Jack Irish). Also starring Nicole da Silva (Wentworth, Rush), Ryan Johnson (Home and Away), Tina Bursill (Prisoner: Cell Block H), Hayley McElhinney (The Babadook), Belinda Bromilow (Packed to the Rafters), and Steve Bisley (The Great Gatsby, Mad Max).

Street Date: June 26, 2018 SRP: $59.99

DVD 4-Disc Set: 10 episodes – Approx. 479 min. – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961264391

Contains strong language, sexual situations, graphic medical situations, nudity, and drug use

