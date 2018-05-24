FX Comedy Baskets Renewed for Fourth Season of Clowning Glory!

FX’s comedy Baskets will clown its way through a fourth season. The network announced its renewal today.

Yippee Ki Yay!

Baskets Wrangles a Fourth Season on FX

Acclaimed Comedy Series Starring Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson Returns to FX in 2019

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2018 – Baskets, the acclaimed comedy series executive produced by and starring Zach Galifianakis, has been renewed for a fourth season on FX, it was announced today by Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” Schrier said. “Each season brings us closer to the Baskets family and their pursuit of life, love and clowning glory. Our thanks to the producers and the cast for making Baskets such a joy to watch.”

Executive Producers include Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and Anna Dokoza. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Baskets features Zach Galifianakis (Emmy nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Baskets) as twins “Chip & Dale Baskets,” and Louie Anderson (Emmy winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Baskets) as “Christine Baskets,” and Martha Kelly as “Martha.”

The recently concluded third season saw the Baskets family attempt to run a rodeo together. In the emotional season finale, the Baskets family gathered to celebrate New Year’s Eve with “Ken” (recurring guest star Alex Morris), who had a question for “Christine” (Louie Anderson).

As part of an unconventional FYC event, Television Academy members may catch showrunner Jonathan Krisel and cast Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson and Martha Kelly staffing a local Arby’s (5920 W. Sunset Blvd.) at various times on Tuesday, May 29.

The third season of Baskets drew critical acclaim, including the following:

“Season 3 has, overall, been the show’s best yet….the perfect way to conclude a season that has been about Christine letting go of the past and embracing a new future, something Baskets has done beautifully each and every season.”

– Allison Keene, Collider (March 28, 2018)

“one of the most heartfelt and emotionally realistic series on television….This new season of Baskets contains two of the sweetest and most unconventional love stories on television….sweet and deeply intelligent”

– Kayla Cobb, Decider (January 30, 2018)

“excellent”

– Dom Nero, Esquire.com (May 7, 2018)

“bizarre and wonderful comedy”

– David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle (January 24, 2018)

“a worthy investment in hilarity and healing….the third season of Baskets, which feels even more sure-footed in its playful pathos than ever before…. Performances are as strong as ever, if not better.”

– Hanh Nguyen, Indiewire (January 23, 2018)

“[it is] continually amazing—from a performance as well as an editing standpoint—that Zach Galifianakis is playing two wildly different twin characters as the series surprisingly continues to up the number of scenes featuring the two of them interacting.”

– Joe Matar, Den of Geek (January 23, 2018)

“deliciously absurd….the best and certainly most affecting thing [Zach Galifianakis has] done”

– David Marchese, New York Magazine (January 22, 2018)

“There are a ton of moments where Galifianakis strikes truth and beauty by exploring all the corners of these strong-willed and brazen twins’ respective imaginations.”

– Brandon Topp, HuffPost (January 16, 2018)

“There’s no way to describe this show’s improbable charm.”

– Lili Loofbourow, The Week (January 9, 2018)

Join the Baskets Family Rodeo:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BasketsFX

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BasketsFX

Instagram: https://instagram.com/BasketsFX/

Tumblr: BasketsFX.tumblr.com

Like this: Like Loading...