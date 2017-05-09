FX Announces Premiere Date for the Final Season of The Strain

The final season of The Strain begins nine months after the events of the third season finale. The world has fallen into darkness, and the strigoi are in control.

With the world in disarray and our heroes disbanded, each of them will have to overcome personal hardship and defy death for even the smallest chance at fighting back…

The fourth and final season of FX’s The Strain – based on the trilogy by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan – will premiere on July 16th (10/9C).

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2017 – The Strain will return for its fourth and final action-packed season on Sunday, July 16 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX.

The Strain, the acclaimed thriller based off of the best-selling The Strain Trilogy by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, hails from Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer Carlton Cuse along with Co-Creators/Executive Producers/Writers del Toro and Hogan. J. Miles Dale, Gary Ungar, Bradley Thompson and David Weddle also serve as Executive Producers. The ensemble cast stars Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Jonathan Hyde, Kevin Durand, Ruta Gedmintas, Miguel Gomez, Richard Sammel, Max Charles and Rupert Penry-Jones. The series is produced by FX Productions.

As the fourth and final season begins, nine months have passed. The world has fallen into darkness, and the strigoi are in control. The explosion at the end of season three triggered a global nuclear apocalypse. The resulting nuclear winter liberated the strigoi, allowing them to move about during daytime, and allowing the Master to establish a totalitarian regime. Preying on the fears of the populace, the Master and his minions have created an unsettling alliance in “The Partnership.” The majority of humans are now working for the strigoi, operating with a single understanding — collaborate or die. With the world in disarray and our heroes disbanded, each of them will have to overcome personal hardship and defy death for even the smallest chance at fighting back… All the while, the Master reigns supreme, furthering his scheme for the end of the world as we know it. In the face of annihilation…do our heroes have what it takes to save humankind?

