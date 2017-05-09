Basic Humanity Trailer: Orange is the New Black: Season 5!

Following directly on the events of the season four finale, the thirteen episode of season five of Orange is the New Black take place in more-or-less real time over three days as the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary rebel against their inhumane treatment.

Season 5 of OITNB premieres on Netflix on June 9th.

Justice. Rebellion. Empowered. It’s time to take a stand! In anticipation of the upcoming launch of season five of Orange Is The New Black, premiering Friday, June 9, Netflix has released an adrenaline-fueled season five trailer cueing the start of a revolution.

Orange Is The New Black Season Five Debuts Friday, June 9 on Netflix

A riot sparked by Poussey’s death quickly escalates when the inmates gain control of the prison. Once they get a taste of power, chaos ensues through the

halls of Litchfield. In real time and over the course of just three days, season five of Orange Is The New Black will leave the inmates’ lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve

Watch OITNB On Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/70242311

