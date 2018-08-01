Freeform To Air Linear Premiere of Marvel’s Runaways After Cloak & Dagger Season Finale!

In a unique partnership with Hulu, Freeform will air the premiere episode of Marvel’s Runaways immediately following the first season finale of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Thursday, August 2nd.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’s season finale will air at 8/7C; the premiere of Marvel’s Runaways will air at 9:01/8:01C.

FREEFORM TO AIR EXCLUSIVE LINEAR PREMIERE OF ‘MARVEL’S RUNAWAYS’ AFTER ‘MARVEL’S CLOAK & DAGGER’ SEASON FINALE

One-Time-Only Special Event is Part of FREEFORM’S Ongoing

Partnership with HULU

Freeform will air the first episode of the Hulu Original “Marvel’s Runaways” in a first-of-its-kind partnership that will mark the linear debut of the series following the finale of the critically acclaimed “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” on August 2 starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The Marvel-centric special event is part of an ongoing marketing pact between the cable network and the premium streaming service.

For this specific initiative, Hulu tapped into the built in “Marvel’s Runaways” audience on its service and strongly promoted new episodes of “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” that are currently streaming on its platform, throughout the series’ freshman season run. Freeform is providing significant on-air and social support around the one-time-only linear airing of “Marvel’s Runaways.”

“Hulu has been an excellent partner for Freeform as they often focus on the same young adult audience we reach,” said Tricia Melton, senior vice president of Marketing at Freeform. “Having the opportunity to come together and focus on our Marvel properties was a perfect scenario as we continue reaching our viewers in innovative and unexpected ways.”

The dramatic season finale of “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” airing at 8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT, finds everything coming to a head for Tyrone and Tandy as the city of New Orleans is thrown into chaos. The two realize that it is time they face their destiny and test their powers as “The Divine Pairing” to save the city.

The first episode of “Marvel’s Runaways” will air immediately after at 9:01 p.m. EDT in its linear debut on Freeform. Viewers can head to Hulu to watch the entire first season, which is one of Hulu’s most popular original series.

“Marvel’s Runaways” follows a group of teens as they investigate what their parents have been hiding for so long. However, the adults start to wonder if their kids are hiding secrets of their own. The parents close in on the truth just as the kids uncover a plan with devastating consequences. Now, this unlikely crew of teenagers must band together to stop their parents before it’s too late. Season one is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl”) along with Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Luke Cage,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”).

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened by and awakened to newly discovered superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Season one is executive produced by series showrunner Joe Pokaski (“Underground,” “Heroes”) with Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

Both series are co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

Like this: Like Loading...