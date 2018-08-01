In That Blue Sky Feeling, outgoing high school student Noshiro finds himself drawn to Sanada, the school outcast, who is rumored to be gay. Rather than deter Noshiro, the rumor makes him even more determined to get close to Sanada, setting in motion a surprising tale of first love.

VIZ Media launches That Blue Sky Feeling – story by Okuda; art by Coma Hashii – digitally and in print on August 14th.

VIZ MEDIA LAUNCHES THE COMING-OF-AGE LGBT MANGA THAT BLUE SKY FEELING

Tender Portrayal Of A Relationship Between A Pair Of High School Students Debuts This Summer

San Francisco, CA, July 31, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, releases a poignant coming-of-age series that explores a budding relationship between a pair of high school boys with THAT BLUE SKY FEELING on August 14th.

The new series, which is written by Okura and features artwork by Coma Hashii, is rated ‘T’ for Teens and will be published in-print with an MSRP of $10.99 U.S. / $12.99 CAN. THAT BLUE SKY FEELING also launches digitally on August 14th via viz.com and the VIZ Manga App, as well as from the Nook, Kobo, Kindle, iBooks, comiXology, and Google Play stores. Future volumes of the series will be published in 2019.

“THAT BLUE SKY FEELING is an honest teen drama that depicts that special kind of confusion that all kids, straight and LGBT alike, experience as they start to fall for friends and classmates in school,” says Joel Enos, Editor. “You can’t always foresee who you’re going to be attracted to. It should appeal to fans of YA and readers looking for a substantial story that addresses high school life and issues without embellishing or holding back.”

For additional information on THAT BLUE SKY FEELING and other manga titles published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

