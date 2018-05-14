FOX’s Live Production of RENT To Air in January!

The live musical production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT will air FOX on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed).

ALL-NEW LIVE MUSICAL PRODUCTION OF TONY AWARD, GRAMMY AWARD AND PULITZER PRIZE WINNER “RENT,”

TO AIR JANUARY 2019

The live musical production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT comes to FOX on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed). A re-imagining of Puccini’s “La Bohème,” and set in New York City’s gritty East Village, RENT tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Winner of four Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson’s tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship. Acclaimed film, television and theater producer Marc Platt (“Grease: Live,” “La La Land,” “Wicked”), along with the estate of writer/composer Jonathan Larson, will executive-produce the live musical event.

Like this: Like Loading...