Cosmos to Return for Spring 2019!

Seth McFarlane’s efforts to bring back Cosmos last season were so successful that the popular science program will return in the spring. Neil deGrasse Tyson returns as host.

Details follow…

BRAND-NEW “COSMOS” INSTALLMENT, “COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS,” TO PREMIERE SPRING 2019

Airing as a global event on FOX and National Geographic in 180 countries and 43 languages, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning COSMOS will return for its third season in Spring 2019. It will once again be executive-produced, written and directed by Ann Druyan (NASA’s Voyager Record, “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage,” “Contact”); executive-produced by Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Jason Clark; and hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, the famed pop-culture icon and astrophysicist. Continuing the legacy of its predecessors, COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS will translate the revelations of science into a lavishly transporting experience, taking audiences on a series of spiritual voyages of exploration. The new season will reveal previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds and worlds to come, and those that we may one day inhabit in a thrilling future we can still have.

Executive Producer Seth McFarlane’s The Orville returns at midseason.

Like this: Like Loading...