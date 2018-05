FOX’s top-rated drama 9-1-1 returns this fall on a new night and timeslot.

Other dramas returning in the fall include: The Gifted, Lethal Weapon (minus Riggs; plus a new guy played by Sean William Scott) and The Resident.

9-1-1, FOX’s No. 1 scripted series, returns on a new night and time, Mondays at 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT.

