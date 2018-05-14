FOX Dramas The Passage and Proven Innocent to Premiere at Midseason!

FOX has an epic thriller – The Passage, and a legal drama – Proven Innocent – set for midseason.

Based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy of the same name, The Passage includes Ridley Scott amongst its executive producers.

Proven Innocent is from Empire co-creator Danny Strong.

Series descriptions follow…

EPIC THRILLER “THE PASSAGE,” FROM EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS RIDLEY SCOTT, MATT REEVES AND LIZ HELDENS, TO LAUNCH MIDSEASON

LEGAL DRAMA “PROVEN INNOCENT,” FROM “EMPIRE” CO-CREATOR DANNY STRONG, TO DEBUT MIDSEASON

Based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy of the same name, THE PASSAGE is an epic, character-driven thriller written by Liz Heldens (“Friday Night Lights”). Executive-produced by Heldens, Emmy Award winner and Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Ridley Scott (“The Martian,” “Gladiator”) and writer/director Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”), THE PASSAGE focuses on Project Noah, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl (Saniyya Sidney, “Fences,” “Hidden Figures”) is chosen to be a test subject, a federal agent (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “Pitch”) is tasked with bringing her in, but ultimately, becomes her surrogate father, determined to protect her at any cost – even as Project Noah’s work threatens to unleash an unimaginable apocalypse.

Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner and EMPIRE co-creator Danny Strong partners with David Elliot (“Four Brothers”) to tell the emotional story of one woman’s fight for the innocence of others, as well as her own. PROVEN INNOCENT follows an underdog criminal defense firm led by a fierce and uncompromising lawyer, who was wrongfully convicted in a sensational murder case that made her an infamous media obsession, a household name and a national cause célèbre. The drama stars Rachelle Lefevre (“Under the Dome,” “A Gifted Man”), Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”), Russell Hornsby (“Seven Seconds,” “Grimm”), Brian d’Arcy James (“13 Reasons Why,” “Spotlight”) and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (“BrainDead,” “The Good Wife,” “The Book of Mormon”).

Like this: Like Loading...