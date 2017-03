MGM and Warner Bros. Pictures have released two photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft from their new film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

The film begins with bike messenger Lara Croft going off in search of her missing father, starting with his last-known location: a tomb off the coast of Japan.

So, pre-Lora Croft as knowledgeable seeker of lost treasures.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider also stars Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Dominic West. It will be in theaters on March 18, 2018.

