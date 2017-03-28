CinemaCon Preview and Day 1 Vlogs!

It’s that time of the year again. Your fearless leader is once again throwing it down with the movie glitterati in fabulous Las Vegas. Yes, it’s Cinemacon time, this year I have former EM’er Dean Rogers of therogersrevue.com pitching in and helping me with some of the red carpet footage.

Tuesday Dean’s going to be at a Whalburgers VIP Event with Mark Wahlberg and friends, tomorrow night we’ll be at Cinemacon’s Pioneer of the Year Dinner that will feature music by Anthony Hamilton, David Oyelowo and more. Thursday night is the annual CinemaCon Awards where we get a chance to talk with Karen Gillan, John Cena, Anson Algort, Goldie Hawn and more! Be sure to check out the EM YouTube Channel, I’m Vlogging throughout the day and the EM Twitter because I’ll be live tweeting news from inside the presentations.

Presentation Schedule

Monday

Sony Pictures: 8:00

Tuesday

SXT 9:30 – 11:30

Paramount Pictures 4:00 – 5:30

Disney – 7:30 – 10:00, featuring a first look at Pirates of the C.

Wednesday

Universal Pictures 9:15 – 12:15, Speculation is running that we’re getting a screening of The Mummy

Focus Features Luncheon – 12:45 – 2:30

Warner Brothers – 4:30 – 6:00

Thursday

Fox – 10:00 – 11:30

Amazon Studios Luncheon – 12:15 – 2:00

Lionsgate – 2:15 – 4:30

Vlogs from Day 1

Cinemacon – It Begins!

Cinemacon Massive Swag Bag Opening!!

