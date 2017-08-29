First Look Photos: AMC’s McMafia!

Alex Godman (James Norton), the English-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history – has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of that criminal past, building his own legitimate business and forging a life with his girlfriend Rebecca (Juliet Rylance) but when his family’s past murderously returns to threaten them, Alex is forced to confront his values to protect those he loves.

Faye Marsay (Love Nina, Game of Thrones) portrays Katya, Alex’s sister, and Juliet Rylance (The Knick, Frances Ha) is Alex’s strong-willed and morally upright British girlfriend, Rebecca. Aleksey Serebryakov (The Method, Leviathan) is Dimitri, Alex’s father and the exiled head of a Russian crime syndicate, and Maria Shukshina (Yolki 3, Terrorist Ivanona) is Oksana, Alex’s socialite mother.

Alex has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of that criminal past, building his own legitimate business and forging a life with his girlfriend Rebecca (Juliet Rylance) but when his family’s past murderously returns to threaten them, Alex is forced to confront his values to protect those he loves. What starts out as a story of survival and revenge becomes an epic tale of a man’s struggle against the lures of corruption in the modern world and in himself. McMafia is impressive and intimate, glamorous and gritty, global in scale and forensic in detail.

The series is inspired by Misha Glenny’s best-selling book of the same name, and created by Hossein Amini (Drive) and James Watkins (The Woman in Black). It is co-produced by BBC, AMC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.

