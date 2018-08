First Look Photo: The Women of The New Terminator Movie!

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions have just released the first photo of Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), Grace (Mackenzie Davis) and Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) from their in-production sequel to James Cameron’s Terminator movies.

They look pretty capable – as in, don’t get on their bad sides…

OFFICIAL FIRST LOOK AT THE WOMEN OF THE NEW TERMINATOR

The untitled, in-production sequel to James Cameron’s original Terminator films will open in U.S. theatres on November 22, 2019.

DIRECTED BY:

Tim Miller

PRODUCED BY:

James Cameron, David Ellison

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY:

Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Tim Miller, John Kelly, Edward Cheng

STARRING:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta

