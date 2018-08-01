Quincy – Netflix Doc Chronicles The Life of a Unique Master!

A unique force in music and popular culture for 70 years, Quincy Jones has transcended racial and cultural boundaries; his story is inextricably woven into the fabric of America.

Directed by Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks, Quincy is an intimate look into the life of icon Quincy Jones. The film seamlessly threads personal vérité moments with private archival footage to reveal a legendary life like no other.

Quincy premieres globally on Netflix on September 21st.

Hollywood, Calif., (Aug. 1, 2018) – Netflix today announced QUINCY, a powerful new documentary about the legendary Quincy Jones, directed by Jones's daughter Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca, Hot Girls Wanted) and Alan Hicks (Keep On Keepin' On). QUINCY is produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen and executive produced by Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions and Adam Fell from Quincy Jones Productions. The film will launch globally on Netflix on September 21 and have a limited theatrical release.

QUINCY is an intimate look into the life of icon Quincy Jones. The film seamlessly threads personal vérité moments with private archival footage to reveal a legendary life like no other. A unique force in music and popular culture for 70 years, Jones has transcended racial and cultural boundaries; his story is inextricably woven into the fabric of America. Beyond his own acclaim as a trumpeter, producer, conductor, composer and arranger, Jones’s inimitable gift to discover the biggest talents of the past half of the century is unprecedented. He has mentored and cultivated the careers of young talents, from Lesley Gore and Michael Jackson to Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.

“It’s rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation,” Rashida Jones says. “He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world.”

“There is really no one like Quincy, the sheer breadth of his work alone is unparalleled, but the story of him as a man has never been comprehensively told. It was a privilege to have his trust, allowing us to capture intimate moments giving insight into the fabric of the man,” said Alan Hicks.

“It’s a rare opportunity to be able to present the definitive story of someone who has for over seven decades, not just influenced, but altered the course of culture. Combining his God given creative gift with a near maniacal work ethic, Quincy Jones has done just that, marshalling every expression of the arts to their full potency resulting in everything from Thriller to The Color Purple,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentaries for Netflix. “Told through the rare and intimate lens of Directors Alan Hicks and Quincy’s daughter Rashida Jones, Quincy provides a fresh and unexpected journey into this legendary life, still in the making.”

Quincy Jones’s career as a composer, conductor, best-selling author, multi-media entrepreneur and producer spans decades. He stands today as one of the most successful and admired artists of the entertainment world and was named by Time Magazine as one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century.

Jones is one of only 18 people who have won all four major annual American entertainment awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). He is the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time, with a total of 79 nominations, and has won 27 times (the second all-time highest number in history.) As producer and conductor of the historic “We Are The World” recording (best-selling single of all time), and Michael Jackson’s multi-platinum solo albums, “Off The Wall,” “Bad,” and “Thriller” (the best-selling album of all time), Jones stands as one of the most successful and admired creative artists/executives in the history of the entertainment world.

In 1985, Jones co-produced Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, which garnered eleven Oscar nominations and marked his debut as a film producer. Throughout his career, Jones has received seven Oscar nominations and received the film Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Jones has won an Emmy Award for his score of the opening episode of the landmark TV miniseries, Roots, and in 2016 he received a Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical for The Color Purple.

