First Look: Crackle’s New Drama Series Snatch!

Crackle has released the photos from its original drama series, Snatch (based loosely on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name).

Inspired by a real life heist in London, “Snatch,” centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime.

Snatch premieres on Crackle on Thursday, March 16th. Check out three more photos after the break.

CRACKLE RELEASES ‘FIRST-LOOK’ IMAGES OF ITS NEW SCRIPTED ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES, “SNATCH,” PREMIERING ON THURSDAY, MARCH 16

The 10-Episode Series Stars Rupert Grint, Ed Westwick, Luke Pasqualino and Dougray Scott

(L-R) Ed Westwick as Sonny Castillo and Rupert Grint as Charlie Cavendish in “Snatch” (MATT SQUIRE/CRACKLE)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (January 31, 2017) – Crackle, Sony’s streaming network, today released the ‘First-Look’ images from the network’s highly anticipated scripted series, “Snatch,” starring Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” film franchise), Ed Westwick (“Wicked City,” “Gossip Girl”), Luke Pasqualino (“Skins”, “The Borgias”) and Dougray Scott (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Doctor Who”).

Launching Thursday, March 16, 2017, the 10-episode, one-hour series is Crackle’s new scripted original drama based loosely on the wildly popular movie of the same name. The series stars Rupert Grint as the utterly posh, Charlie Cavendish. Best known as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, Grint also serves as an executive producer. In addition, the series stars an ensemble cast featuring Luke Pasqualino as Albert Hill, Lucien Laviscount as Billy Ayres, Dougray Scott as Vic Hill, Phoebe Dynevor as Lotti Mott, Juliet Aubrey as Lily Hill, and Ed Westwick, who guest stars as Sonny Castillo. The series is executive produced by Alex De Rakoff, who also serves as writer and showrunner.

Inspired by a real life heist in London, "Snatch," centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime. The boys must quickly learn to navigate the treacherous waters of London's underworld as rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains descend.

