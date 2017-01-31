Baltimore: The Red Kingdom – The End Is Near!

Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden have reunited to bring the tale of Lord Baltimore to its epic conclusion in the 5-part tale, Baltimore: The Red Kingdom.

The first issue of Baltimore: The Red Kingdom will be in stores on February 1st. Preview pages follow.

The epic conclusion to the Baltimore saga from Dark Horse Comics

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (Jan. 31, 2017)—Mike Mignola, the legendary creator of Hellboy and NEW YORK TIMES bestselling novelist Christopher Golden reunite for the epic conclusion to Baltimore with Baltimore: The Red Kingdom, a five part comic book series from Dark Horse Comics co-written by Mignola and Golden, with art by award winning children’s book illustrator Peter Bergting, colors by Michelle Madsen and stunning covers by Ben Stenbeck (Frankenstein Underground).

“By the time the rest of the world took his evil seriously, it was too late to stop the Red King from coming to power,” said acclaimed co-writer and novelist Christopher Golden. “Now his evil spreads. The weak and the monstrous fall into line behind him. As the Red Kingdom grows, it’s never been more important to rise up and resist!”

In Baltimore: The Red Kingdom, Lord Baltimore is missing. The Red King—evil incarnate—is taking over the world. Baltimore’s team has been driven apart, with some of them dying on the frontlines, while others are in hiding. Since the day he set out for revenge on the vampire who killed his family, Baltimore’s fight has gotten bigger than he’d ever imagined, but what role will he take as evil finally threatens to consume the world?

The first issue of Baltimore: The Red Kingdom is on sale from Dark Horse Comics on February 1, 2017.

About Baltimore:

After a devastating plague ends World War I, Europe is suddenly flooded with vampires. Lord Henry Baltimore, a soldier determined to wipe out the monsters, fights his way through bloody battlefields, ruined plague ships, exploding zeppelins, and submarine graveyards on the hunt for the creature who’s become his obsession.

