Fashionable Trailer: Like a Boss!

The less than honorable behind-the-scenes goings on in the cosmetics industry are the target for Like a Boss – the story of two friends who have built up a cosmetics company but still need an infusion of capital to keep going, and the secret agenda of the investor who seemingly comes to their aid.

Like a Boss stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek and will be in theaters on January 10th, 2021.

The world of beauty is about to get ugly. Watch the official trailer for Like A Boss, starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek. In theatres January 10th.

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly. LIKE A BOSS also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni.

