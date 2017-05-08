Epic Final Trailer: Wonder Woman!

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Wonder Woman and it’s chock full of new footage – more battles, a few more quips and a sense of just how epic the film is intended to be.

Additionally, the trailer includes a good deal more of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor – showing that he’s more than just a DID (Dude in Distress). This is a guy who may not have superpowers, but is every bit as brave as Diana, Princess of Themyscira – and very good at his job.

Wonder Woman opens on June 2nd.

WONDER WOMAN is in theaters June 2, 2017.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment comes the epic action adventure starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright, directed by Patty Jenkins.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

—

Follow #WonderWoman on social media:

http://wonderwomanfilm.com/

https://www.facebook.com/wonderwomanfilm

https://twitter.com/WonderWomanFilm

http://instagram.com/WonderWomanFilm

Like this: Like Loading...