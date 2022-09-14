DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite 2022

DPA’s Annual Pre Awards Gift Suite 2022 took place at the beautiful Luxe Sunset Hotel during Emmy Week, where nominees like Steve Zahn, Alex Borstal, Chris McDonald and Cherien Dabis stopped by. DPA featured some great companies introducing their latest products in the garden and in five suites at the Luxe Sunset Hotel.

The event featured a total of 40 worldwide brands, such as Jacob Madani, a new line of luxury and leather accessories for men and women designed and handcrafted in Los Angeles. De Marquet gifted some of its newest bags, as well as its famous “night and day” already worn on worldwide red carpets. Heather Marie Designs presented the latest exclusive hat collections using its signature embellishments to enhance wardrobes. Kenyan The label Saba, after its huge success at the Cannes film festival, returned with fish skin clutches and leather travel bags.

Jewelry brands included: Canadian clients Bullets N’ Beads (a veteran owned and operated ethical jewelry brand that utilizes real previously fired bullet and bullet casings, Swarovski crystals and semi–precious stones) and Bijoux Sail Away Jewelry (handmade jewelry from New Brunswick, with exotic glass or freshwater pearls, semi–precious stones, Swarovski crystals, and sea glass). Fallen Stars added again to the sparking gifts with its pure line of Herkimer diamonds.

Trips were given to Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts and Bali Soori beach resort, as well as beauty products galore. And body scans where offered via Hypnomagnetism, which tells you just what’s going on inside.

Other brands included: Scent Si Bon a unique new concept to do your laundry, a “luxury laundry revolution”, with luxury detergent and dryer sheets, individually infused with luxurious scents. This is without saying that these sheets are biodegradable, so good for our planet!

“Save the bees” teamed up with Pearson brothers winery, creator of the grape less white honey wines.

ASEA Renu28, Australian Naked Sundays, Spanish The Lab Room (botanical cosmetics), and newcomer G12 Generation, Rendez Vous champagne, KHEE Soju, HEAVENS AKE, SelvaRey Rum, Red Saint Low Proof Cocktails, Kozet Cuisine, What A Treat, Topochico, Carvery Kitchen, My Bougie Bottle, Chipz Happen, Hearthstone Collective, S1X Born Candle, AlcoEats, The Potato to Star Trek, the Matt Miller in the Colonies Book 1, Festive Chickpeas, GEN Z, CLCKR, RA. D8, and Claymonics.

About Nathalie Dubois and DPA: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, President, and CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA run normally luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but also can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, or Toronto. DPA also opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan in 2017, facilitating her work with the Asian market and started working with Kenya in 2022 and DPA was also the cause of the creation of the “African Gift lounge” in Africa. You can find details on DPA at www.matthiascarette.com

www.dpagroup.org

PAST ATTENDEES OF DPA GIFTING LOUNGES: Queen Latifah, Susan Sarandon, Charlize Theron, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Catherine O Hara, Danny Glover, Jim Cazeviel, Angela Basset, Rachel Bilson, Eva Longoria, Morgan Freeman, Terrence Howard, Catherine Deneuve, Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams, Kate Walsh, Paula Abdul, Eric Roberts, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Hudson, Scarlet Johansson, Edie Falco, Vanessa Williams, Jane Lynch, Felicity Huffman, Adrien Brody, Colin Firth, Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis …

*This event is not affiliated or official with the EMMYS® Awards, or NBC