74th EMMY® AWARDS WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The Television Academy tonight celebrated the 74th Emmy® Awards, recognizing excellence in television programming and individual achievement for the 2021-2022 television season.

The 74th Emmy Awards was broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on the NBC Television Network, hosted by Kenan Thompson and produced by Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment. The telecast featured awards in 25 Emmy categories, plus the Governors Award, presented by top talent from some of television’s most acclaimed programs. Presenters and surprise guests included Amy Poehler, Angela Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Ariana DeBose, Ayo Edebiri, B.J. Novak, Bowen Yang, Chandra Wilson, Chris O’Donnell, Christopher Meloni, Diego Luna, Freddie Highmore, Gael García Bernal, Hannah Einbinder, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Jake Lacy, Jean Smart, Jeremy Allen White, Jimmy Kimmel, Juliette Lewis, Jung Ho-yeon, Kelly Clarkson, Kerry Washington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lee Jung-jae, Lizzo, Mariska Hargitay, Markella Kavenagh, Martin Short, Mindy Kaling, Molly Shannon, Natalie Zea, Paul Walter Hauser, Pete Davidson, Regina Hall, Rosario Dawson, RuPaul Charles, Sarah Paulson, Selena Gomez, Selma Blair, Seth Meyers, Shemar Moore, Shonda Rhimes, Sofía Vergara, Steve Martin, Taron Egerton, Vanessa Bayer and Will Arnett.

EGOT winner John Legend performed “Pieces” off his new album LEGEND for the “in memoriam” segment of the show. Also, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zedd DJ’d for the evening; and comedian Sam Jay acted as the announcer.

Additionally, Emmys were awarded in 93 other categories at the Creative Arts

Emmy Awards during two ceremonies on the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited presentation of the Creative Arts ceremonies can be seen streaming on Hulu Sept. 11-27.

This year’s Emmy winners.

Best Comedy

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Best Drama

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor, Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress, Drama

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actor, Drama

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live”

Reality Competition Program

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (“Pilot”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“All the Bells Say”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Directing for a Comedy Series

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” (“Red Light, Green Light”)

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded

“Adele One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)