Don’t Feed the Pupa Teaser: Solar Opposites!

Four aliens escape their exploding planet and find their way to Earth.

Superheroes? Nope! More like a dysfunctional family waiting for the Pupa (an organic supercomputer) to evolve and terraform the planet.

From one of the guys who brought you Rick & Morty, Solar Opposites will drop all season one episodes on Hulu, May 8th. (In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer below).

SOLAR OPPOSITES

Premieres on Hulu , 2020

Co-created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan

“Solar Opposites is coming! We can only show you the teaser right now, but the whole season will be out in a matter of weeks! Stay inside and stay healthy so you can watch and love this show and call us geniuses and all that shit.” – Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan.

Co-created by Justin Roiland (co-creator of Ricky and Morty) and Mike McMahan (former head writer of Rick and Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambroni) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Roiland, McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Series regulars include Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambrone.

Season 1 Guest Voice Actors: Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason, Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Solar Opposites – Social Handles: Hashtag: #SolarOpposites

