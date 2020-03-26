20th Century’s The Call of the Wild Arrives Early on Digital!

The Call of the Wild – inspired by the classic Jack London novel and starring Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Cara Geen and Dan Stevens – will be released on home video early.

Details follow.

20TH CENTURY STUDIOS’ ‘THE CALL OF THE WILD’ TO ARRIVE EARLY ON DIGITAL

Film available for digital purchase Tuesday, March 31

BURBANK, Calif. (March 26, 2020) –The Walt Disney Studios announced today that 20th Century Studios’ “The Call Of The Wild” will be available to buy digitally beginning March 31 in Canada.

The film debuted in theatres in February. With cinemas currently impacted by closures due to the global health crisis, “The Call Of The Wild” will be available ahead of schedule to purchase on digital platforms in Canada.

“The Call of the Wild” delighted audiences upon opening February 21, earning an 89% Verified Audience Score on RottenTomatoes®. Adapted from the novel by Jack London, it vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. As a live-action/animation hybrid, “The Call of the Wild” employs visual effects and animation technology in order to bring the animals in the film to life. “The Call of the Wild” is directed by Chris Sanders and stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Cara Gee, Michael Horse, Jean Louisa Kelly, Colin Woodell, Adam Fergus and Abraham Benrubi. Erwin Stoff, p.g.a. and James Mangold, p.g.a. are producing with Diana Pokorny, Ryan Stafford and screenwriter Michael Green serving as executive producers.

