Disasterous Trailer: Back!

When Stephen returns to his hometown to take over his recently deceased father’s business – as per his wishes – he is startled by the return of Andrew, his estranged foster brother.

Back stars the Peep Show guys – David Mitchell and Robert Webb – as, respectively, Stephen and Andrew.

Back is now streaming on Sundance Now.

“Mitchell and Webb return with a glorious mix of fun and filth.”

– Sam Wollaston, The Guardian

THE HILARIOUS, CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED, DARK COMEDY ‘BACK’ MAKES ITS DOMESTIC DEBUT THURSDAY,

NOVEMBER 16TH EXCLUSIVELY ON SUNDANCE NOW



“Peep Show” Co-Stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb Reunite in Scripted Comedy Streaming Exclusively on Sundance Now

Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ premium video streaming service, will debut “BACK,” the scripted original co-production created and written by Oscar nominee Simon Blackwell (“Veep”, “In the Loop,” “Peep Show”), exclusively in the U.S. Thursday, November 16th on Sundance Now. The six-part dark comedy is directed by Ben Palmer (“The Inbetweeners”) and reunites “Peep Show” co-stars and BAFTA winners, David Mitchell and Robert Webb.

The scripted original follows Stephen (Mitchell) as he tries to follow in his recently deceased father’s footsteps and take over the family business. But his plans are soon foiled by the unexpected return of his estranged foster brother, Andrew (Webb).

Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager of SundanceTV and Sundance Now, commented, “Funny and clever with a strong emotional heart, Back is an auteur-driven series that brings together a unique pairing of some of today’s best comedic minds. It is the perfect entrée into comedy for Sundance Now, with its compelling yet relatable characters and hilarious storylines. We are sure that this laugh-out-loud, addictive comedy will have members binge-watching in one sitting.”

After the death of his father, a pub landlord and local legend, Stephen (Mitchell) – whose only achievements so far have been marriage, followed by divorce, and a slightly disappointing refurbish of a pub – finally has a chance to shine as he is set to take over the family business. But his plans are interrupted when the charming Andrew (Webb), a former foster child briefly raised by Stephen’s parents, turns up out of the blue at his father’s funeral and is eager to renew his relationship with the closest thing to a family he has ever known. While Andrew quickly charms the rest of Stephen’s dysfunctional family, including his mother Ellen, sister Cass and uncle Geoff, Stephen quickly begins to resent Andrew, who he sees as a glib, dangerous sociopath who’s about to steal his family, his business and his life.

“BACK” is produced by That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Productions for Channel 4 in the UK, commissioned by Fiona Dermott, and will premiere exclusively on Sundance Now in the US. Executive Producers are Kenton Allen, Simon Blackwell, Matthew Justice, David Mitchell, Robert Webb.

