Dates Announced for the 2nd Annual Split Screens Festival!

Noted Critic and Author Matt Zoller Seitz Returns to Curate Showcase of Content and Creators, Spotlighting the Artists Behind the Best of Contemporary TV and Heralding the Next Generation of Visionaries

Full Lineup To Be Announced in April

New York, February 26, 2018 – Following a successful inaugural season last summer, Split Screens Festival executives today announced plans to return to New York City’s IFC Center, Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 3, to celebrate the art of television for a second consecutive year.

As TV’s cultural force continues to impact pop culture vernacular and content options explode to new levels, the Split Screens Festival will cull the industry’s finest scripted originals and spotlight the medium’s best of the best in an “open to the public” forum. A major focus in 2018 will be diversity – from platforms and voices to genders and races both in front of and behind the scenes; as well as thoughtful perspectives and insights about America’s favorite pastime from some of television’s most popular casts and creators. Split Screens will offer a snapshot of the landscape, where television is today and where it is heading with premiere episodes of highly anticipated new pilots, a refreshing look back at culturally relevant franchises and explore the future of content through the lens of a new generation of rising talent.

During the course of the 2017 Split Screens Festival, IFC Center hosted over 20 special events including the opening night premiere of HBO’s acclaimed series, The Deuce, featuring a conversation with producer and star Maggie Gyllenhaal, pilot director Michelle MacLaren and series co-creator George Pelecanos. In addition, the festival celebrated networks including Showtime, AMC, Hulu, Netflix, Starz, Amazon, IFC, NBC, BBC America, USA Network and TBS with highlights including: the final season premiere episode of BBC America’s Orphan Black and panel with the cast including Tatiana Maslany; an enlightening sit-down with Mr. Robot (USA Network) star Rami Malek; and a fireside style chat with Better Call Saul (AMC) and Broadway actor Michael McKean. The Split Screens Festival also handed out the first Vanguard Award honoring The Sopranos creator and executive producer David Chase and celebrated the career of Lee Grant, legendary actress, producer and director, with the festival’s first Legacy Award, presented by AMC Networks, and given to Grant by good friend and fellow actor Marlo Thomas. Other bold faced names in attendance included: Hank Azaria, Lilly Burns, Asia Kate Dillon, John Fawcett, Bryan Fuller, Nelson George, Peter Gould, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Lodge Kerrigan, Julie Klausner, Brian Koppelman, Graeme Manson, Margo Martindale, Amanda Peet, Charles Rogers, Amy Seimetz and more.

Artistic Director Matt Zoller Seitz, TV critic for New York Magazine and Vulture and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism, returns to helm 2018’s programming effort. Commenting on this upcoming event, Seitz, also Editor in Chief of RogerEbert.com and New York Times best-selling author, said: “Split Screens is a fantastic opportunity to look at how the industry has changed over the past year, in everything from content to production. But what might be most exciting about the festival will be what is yet to be written about the TV landscape, a chance to explore what’s next.”

The development and event team at the core of Split Screens success last June returns in 2018 with Executive Director Raphaela Neihausen, Partnerships Director Deborah Rudolph and Operations Director Dana Krieger at the helm. “We look forward to building upon last year’s successful inaugural edition and welcoming new audiences and the industry to experience the festival,” adds Neihausen.

By collaborating with broadcasters, cable networks and streaming services, the festival will once again highlight entertaining and unexpected content available on a range of platforms and will feature talent whose work in front of and behind the camera made headlines last year. The festival will also be a showcase to preview what’s on the horizon in 2018 and beyond with sneak peeks at hotly anticipated television events and those who bring those stories to life. The festival lineup will be unveiled in late April, and tickets will go on sale to the public in early May. Additional announcements about the festival’s advisory board and sponsors are forthcoming. For news and information, follow the festival on Twitter @SplitScreensTV or go to www.splitscreensfestival.com.

