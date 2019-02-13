Darker, Scarier Teaser: Frozen 2!

The teaser trailer has dropped for Walt Disney Animations Studios’ Frozen 2.

The fast-paced teaser never lights on any one thing long enough to suggest a plot, and the characters have no lines, but it does convey a darker, slightly scarier and very fast-paced film

Frozen 2 will open on November 22nd.

Frozen 2 | Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the new teaser trailer from Disney’s “Frozen 2.”

From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and the music of Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...