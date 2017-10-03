Dark Horse Adapting Neil Gaiman Holmes-Cthulu Tale A Study In Emerald!

What do you get when you combine Sherlock Holmes and H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulu Mythos?

Neil Gaiman’s award-winning short story A Study in Emerald – which is being adapted as a graphic novel by Rafael Albuquerque (Ei8ht, American Vampire), Rafael Scavone (Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Special #1) and Dave Stewart (Black Hammer, Hellboy) for Dark Horse.

The 80-page hardcover edition of A Study in Emerald will be in stores on June 20, 2018.

NYCC 2017: THE NEIL GAIMAN LIBRARY EXPANDS AT DARK HORSE

Rafael Albuquerque, Rafael Scavone, and Dave Stewart to Adapt “A Study in Emerald”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (October 02, 2017)—Dark Horse is thrilled to reveal the next installment in the Gaiman Library with A Study in Emerald! From multiple award- winning writer Neil Gaiman comes this graphic novel adaptation featuring art by Eisner award winning artist Rafael Albuquerque (Ei8ht, American Vampire)!

A Study in Emerald is a supernatural mystery set in the world of Sherlock Holmes and H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu Mythos. The heart-pounding tale features the brilliant detective and his faithful partner as they attempt to solve a horrific murder of cosmic proportions. The complex investigation takes the Baker Street investigators from the slums of Whitechapel all the way to the Queen’s Palace.

Rafael Scavone, co-founder of publisher Stout Club with Albuquerque and writer of Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Special #1, lends his compositional talent to Gaiman’s award-winning short story while Dave Stewart (Black Hammer, Hellboy) brings his gorgeous colorist skills to the faithful adaptation. The beautiful cover is also by Albuquerque.

A Study in Emerald will be available for purchase on June 20, 2018. The 80-page hardcover retails for $17.99. Visit DarkHorse.com for more information on the Neil Gaiman Library.

