Crackle Sets Snatch Adatation for March Premiere!

CRackle’s adaptation of the Guy Ritchie film Snatch has a release date and key art (above).

Snatch ‘centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime.’

In the trailer, we meet most of the cast – including Rupert Grint (Charlie Cavendish) and Dougray Scot (Vic Hill) – but it’s hard to tell if there’s a character along the lines of Brad Pitt’s Pikey bruiser from the film. Still, it’s a bit of a rush – see yourself by clicking on link.

Snatch premieres on March 16th.

‘SNATCH,’ NEW CRACKLE SCRIPTED ORIGINAL DRAMA BASED ON ICONIC FILM OF THE SAME NAME, TO DEBUT THURSDAY, MARCH 16;

FIRST LOOK TEASER TRAILER AND KEY ART REVEALED AT TELEVISION CRITICS TOUR

“Snatch,” Crackle’s new scripted original drama based loosely on the wildly popular movie of the same name, is set to premiere Thursday, March 16, it was announced today. The 10-episode, one-hour series stars Rupert Grint as the utterly posh, Charlie Cavendish. Best known as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, Grint also serves as an executive producer. In addition, the series stars an ensemble cast featuring Luke Pasqualino (“Skins”, “The Borgias”) as Albert Hill, Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”, “Honeytrap”) as Billy Ayres, Dougray Scott (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Doctor Who”) as Vic Hill, Phoebe Dynevor (“The Village,” “Dickensian) as Lotti Mott, Juliet Aubrey (The Infiltrator,” “Primeval”) as Lily Hill, and Ed Westwick (“Wicked City,” “Gossip Girl”), who guest stars as Sonny Castillo. The series is executive produced by Alex De Rakoff, who also serves as writer and showrunner.

Inspired by a real life heist in London, "Snatch," centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime. The boys must quickly learn to navigate the treacherous waters of London's underworld as rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains descend.

