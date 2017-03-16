Crackle’s Original Drama Series Snatch Premieres Today!

Inspired by a real life heist in London, “Snatch,” centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime.

Starring Rupert Grint as Charlie Cavendish-Scott, Snatch is available today on Crackle.

The 10-Episode Series Stars Rupert Grint, Ed Westwick, Luke Pasqualino and Dougray Scott

“…a whole lot of fun, a stylish heist story with an irreverent sense of humor.” – Matthew Gilbert, Boston Globe

(L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Billy Ayres, Luke Pasqualino as Albert Hill, Phoebe Dynevor as Lotti Mott, and Rupert Grint as Charlie Cavendish-Scott in “Snatch,” available March 16 on Crackle. (MATT SQUIRE/CRACKLE)

Season one of Crackle’s original scripted drama, “Snatch” is available to stream all ten episodes today. The series starring Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” film franchise), Ed Westwick (“Wicked City,” “Gossip Girl”), Luke Pasqualino (“Skins”, “The Borgias”) and Dougray Scott (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Doctor Who”), is based loosely on the wildly popular movie of the same name. Alex De Rakoff serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner.

In the premiere episode, ALBERT HILL (Luke Pasqualino) would love nothing more than to escape from the shadow of his legendary criminal father, VIC HILL (Dougray Scott), who keeps close tabs on the family's legitimate and illegitimate businesses from the comfort his jail cell. With an eye towards breaking out of small-time crime, Albert has teamed up with his friend CHARLIE CAVENDISH-SCOTT (Rupert Grint) to manage the nascent boxing career of their friend, BILLY AYRES (Lucien Laviscount). They've finally booked a fight that could vault Billy into the big time, only to find themselves double-crossed by SONNY CASTILLO (Ed Westwick), a mob-connected Cuban club owner. Defeated and effectively robbed of a massive payday, Albert takes to heart the words of his mother LILY (Juliet Aubrey): "You can either be a mark or make a mark." Working on a tip from Sonny's criminally ambitious girlfriend LOTTI MOTT (Phoebe Dynevor), Albert devises a scheme to raid the gangster's monthly bank delivery. But the heist turns something else altogether when he, Charlie and Billy unexpectedly encounter two armored vans – and happen to rob the one that is filled with gold bullion.

Inspired by a real life heist in London, “Snatch,” centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime. The boys must quickly learn to navigate the treacherous waters of London’s underworld as rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains descend.

EPISODE TITLES: 101-110

EPISODE 101: “All That Glitters”

ALBERT HILL (Luke Pasqualino) would love nothing more than to escape from the shadow of his legendary criminal father, VIC (Dougray Scott), who keeps close tabs on the family’s legitimate and illegitimate businesses from the comfort his jail cell. With an eye towards breaking out of small-time crime, Albert has teamed up with his friend CHARLIE CAVENDISH (Rupert Grint) to manage the nascent boxing career of their friend, BILLY AYRES (Lucien Laviscount). They’ve finally booked a fight that could vault Billy into the big time, only to find themselves double-crossed by SONNY CASTILLO (Ed Westwick), a mob-connected Cuban club owner. Defeated and effectively robbed of a massive payday, Albert takes to heart the words of his mother LILY (Juliet Aubrey): “You can either be a mark or make a mark.” Working on a tip from Sonny’s criminally ambitious girlfriend LOTTI MOTT (Phoebe Dynevor), Albert devises a scheme to raid the gangster’s monthly bank delivery. But the heist turns something else altogether when he, Charlie and Billy unexpectedly encounter two armored vans – and happen to rob the one that is filled with gold bullion.

EPISODE 102: “Badda Bling”

Realizing that he and his friends are in unfamiliar criminal territory, Albert successfully argues for stashing the bullion in his father’s old hiding spot. Meanwhile, a cellphone video of their brazen heist has gone viral and is racking up admiring views in the local gangster community. Law enforcement has also taken notice, including BOB FINK (Marc Warren), an embittered cop who worked the bullion heist that brought down Vic Hill over a decade ago. After Lotti demands a cut of the gold in exchange for her silence, Billy takes on the not unpleasant task of keeping tabs on her. Albert’s troubles multiply when he and Charlie screw up a Vic-brokered delivery job for notorious fence SAUL GOLD (Henry Goodman), who is just about the last person you’d want to disappoint. Facing a looming deadline and Saul’s unnerving threats, Charlie decides to sell some of the gold and turns to Saul’s enterprising American employee CHLOE KOEN (Stephanie Leonidas) for help.

EPISODE 103: “Going in Heavy”

Lotti discovers Sonny’s role in the heist of Saul’s diamonds and joins forces with Albert, Billy and Charlie to steal them back and return them to Saul before the clock runs out. Saul’s displeasure with Albert has had a pronounced impact on Vic’s cushy prison lifestyle and Vic is not adjusting well. Albert persuades his father’s trusted safecracker NORMAN GORDON (Ian Gelder) to come out of retirement for the diamond robbery. Fink’s first break in the bullion case leads him directly to Charlie. However, Bob’s not interested in making an arrest; he wants the gold and makes it painfully clear to Charlie that he intends to get it. The nightclub job does not go to plan, leaving the boys even deeper in the hole. Lily realizes that Albert may be responsible for the bullion heist.

EPISODE 104: “Across the Pond”

Vic is given the “sleeper” drug in solitary confinement and has hallucinations about his failure as a father. Chloe potentially solves the Saul dilemma when she lines up a New York buyer for some of the gold: NAS STONE (Michael Obiora), jeweler to the hip hop stars. Albert, Charlie and Chloe fly to the Big Apple to make the sale, a simple exchange that becomes a frantic and dangerous chase through Brooklyn when Charlie leaves the gold in the back of a hired car. Back in London, it’s up to Billy and Lotti to save Norman from a certain death at Sonny’s hands. Billy calls upon the toughest, most fearless people he knows: the Irish gypsies who were his father’s blood and extended family. Lily’s inner alarm bells go off when Fink shows up at her flower shop, making menacing insinuations about Albert and his friends’ recent activities.

EPISODE 105: “The Smelt Down”

Now that fences have been mended with Saul Gold and Sonny Castillo is nothing but a bad memory, the gang can move on to new business opportunities. To Charlie’s delight, Chloe enlists him to for a meeting with prospective buyer SHEIKH ZESHAN (Moe Bar-El), an Oxford-educated Saudi on the hunt for a one-of-a-kind wedding present for his new bride. Chloe’s idea for a show-stopper gift would take care of the remaining stash of gold, but only if Billy can persuade his gypsy brethren to smelt and fabricate the most absurd 24-carat object ever. Vic is released from solitary and puts in a motion a plan to break out of prison. Lily warns Albert that Fink is hot on their trail and will go to violent lengths to get his hands on the gold. Just how far Fink will go becomes chillingly apparent at the gang’s delivery rendezvous with the Sheikh at the church run by ex-boxer FATHER JOHN (Ray Fearon).

EPISODE 106: “Fly Away You Nutters”

In the wake of the melee at the Father John’s church, the shell-shocked young hustlers flee to the empty country home of Charlie’s titled cousin. Tensions are running high between old friends Albert, Billy and Charlie, who is convinced that Albert is making a play for Chloe. Bob Fink’s trumped-up weapons arrest of Lily comes back to bite him when DI TERI DWYER (Claire Cooper) figures out that he is working the bullion case on his own, against her express orders. Vic continues to stir up trouble in prison, biding his time until he can make his escape with his loyal friend and cellmate HATE ‘EM ALL HENRY (Tamar Hassan). Vic’s vision of reuniting with Lily may not be what he had hoped for, as Norman has not only bailed Lily out of jail, but confessed his love for her. Charlie’s jealousy gets the best of him and he refuses to return to London with the rest of the gang.

EPISODE 107: “Coming Home to Roost”

Loose cannon Vic is wandering the streets and a frustrated Albert and Lily are forced to take desperate measures to keep the cops from nabbing him. Vic is firmly in the grip of gold fever – which makes Lily and Albert even more reluctant to tell him who really has it. Charlie makes himself conspicuous at a local pub and is taken hostage by Bob Fink. Gypsy leader UNCLE DEAN (Brian McCardie) agrees to help Billy melt down the gold yet again, but his conditions require Billy to re-open the subject of his father’s murder. CHIEF SUPERINTENDENT JONES (Norman Regan) ramps up the pressure on Dwyer to find Vic.

EPISODE 108: “Pear Shaped”

Vic is furious to learn that Albert is the one with the gold and will do anything to steal it back from the gang, with the help of Hate ‘Em All Henry. Fink is confident that he can torture the information he wants out of Charlie, who remains defiant. Nas Stone arrives from New York to buy the rest of gold and check off some bucket-list items. Bob and Vic each manage to find out the secret location for the gold exchange and are in positions to pounce when Albert and Chloe finally arrive with Nas and his entourage. When it’s all over, Bob learns the hard way that Dwyer and Jones have their own plans for the bullion.

EPISODE 109: “Creepers”

With neither gold nor cash, Albert’s crew, Vic and Hate ‘Em All return to Norman’s house. Vic and Albert trade bitter recriminations until Lily steps in to put a stop to it, leaving everyone with much to think about. A much-refreshed Charlie arrives at Norman’s and tells the astonishing story of his kidnapping, Bob’s death and the unholy alliance between Dwyer and Jones. When Lily makes it clear that another gold heist is a non-starter, Albert hits on a better idea: forget the gold and steal the cash payment instead. United at last, the two generations of the Hill gang decamp to Vic’s old hideout to roll out an intricate plan to ambush the crooked cops and their buyers. But first they must determine the location of the meet-up, which requires getting inside Jones’ heavily guarded lodge.

EPISODE 110: “A Family Affair”

Unaware that Vic is lying unconscious in the back of the police van, Jones, Dwyer and their fearsome hireling WINDRUSH (Johann Myers ) race to the Liverpool docks­ to meet the Corsican mobsters buying the gold. Hate ‘Em All Henry gives chase on Billy’s bike, followed by Albert, Charlie and Billy in the Hill gang’s sputtering old communications van. Lily, Lotti and Chloe bid a spectacular farewell to the Hill hideout and continue their intelligence work as they join the convoy of cops and robbers. As the Liverpool docks approach, it’s up to Albert figure out a plan to thwart their enemies, save Vic, nab the cash and keep everyone alive. What he comes up with is ingenious, dangerous and borderline crazy: a plan that does Vic Hill proud.

