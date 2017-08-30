Disney and Lucasfilm today kicked off the countdown to Force Friday II, the global event celebrating the launch of the products from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with an AR surprise for Star Wars fans around the world.

Fans within a mile of 20 global landmarks simply open the Star Wars App, select Find the Force and point their phone to the sky to see a short augmented reality scene unfold. The 10-second animation shows a Star Destroyer loom over key landmarks as two TIE Fighters shoot past into the distance.

COUNTDOWN TO FORCE FRIDAY II BEGINS AS STAR WARS AUGMENTS REALITY AROUND THE GLOBE

Sydney Harbor, Eiffel Tower, Golden Gate Bridge, Grand Canyon, Copacabana Beach, the Hollywood Sign, Central Park and Others Get AR Makeover to Kick off Force Friday II

Fans Gear up to “Find the Force” in global augmented reality treasure hunt to celebrate the launch of the new product line for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Disney and Lucasfilm today kicked off the countdown to Force Friday II, the global event celebrating the launch of the products fromStar Wars: The Last Jedi, with an AR surprise for Star Wars fans around the world.

Fans within a mile of 20 global landmarks simply open the Star Wars App, select Find the Force and point their phone to the sky to see a short augmented reality scene unfold. The 10-second animation shows a Star Destroyer loom over key landmarks as two TIE Fighters shoot past into the distance.

“This Force Friday II weekend, we’re inviting fans and families to join the Resistance and help ‘Find the Force’ in our global augmented reality treasure hunt taking place across more than 20,000 retail locations. We’re kicking the event off with an extra AR surprise for anyone near 20 of the world’s most iconic destinations. Just open the Star Wars App – and look up!,” comments Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing at Lucasfilm.

Fans with the Star Wars App near one of the 20 landmarks can take pictures of the AR scene and join the social conversation using #FindtheForce and #ForceFriday. Others can check out videos and photos of the scenes at starwars.com.

Today through Sept. 3, fans can view the AR scene within a mile of the following geographical coordinates (there are apps and other mean to convert geographic coordinates to a point on a map):

LANDMARK COUNTRY GEOGRAPHIC COORDINATES Central Park USA 40.781,-73.966 CN Tower Canada 43.638,-79.388 Coca-Cola London Eye UK 51.501,-0.124 Copacabana Beach Brazil -22.973,-43.185 Eiffel Tower France 48.862,2.288 Gamla Stan Sweden 59.325,18.071 Golden Gate Bridge USA 37.807,-122.469 Gran Via Spain 40.420,-3.706 Grand Canyon USA 36.061,-112.109 Ha’Penney Bridge Ireland 53.346,-6.263 Hollywood Sign USA 34.127,-118.326 Lumpini Park Thailand 13.729,100.542 Memorial de America Latina Brazil -23.527,-46.663 Merlion Park Singapore 1.286,103.854 Niagara Falls Canada 43.083,-79.078 Piazza del Duomo Italy 43.773,11.255 Schloss Charlottenburg Germany 52.520, 13.295 Sydney Harbour Bridge Australia -33.861,151.221 Victoria Harbour Hong Kong 22.294,114.169 Yoyogi Park Japan 35.672,139.694

The augmented reality adventure will continue through the weekend as Star Wars fans across the planet unite for Find the Force, the pop-up AR treasure hunt rolling out at 20,000 retail locations around the world for Force Friday II from Sept. 1-3. It will feature new and favorite Star Wars characters from the upcoming film via the Find the Force feature in the Star Wars App. More information and an early look at the new Porg characters in AR is available at www.starwars.com/findtheforce.

Fans should be careful when using the app. Always watch your surroundings and remain aware of hazards, including other pedestrians, traffic, and obstacles. Do not use the app when driving a car. Do not access private property or other inappropriate or unpermitted locations. Parents should guide and supervise their children’s use of the app at all times.

Like this: Like Loading...