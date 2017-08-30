In anticipation and celebration of the triumphant Sept. 28 return of “Will & Grace” on NBC, the network and The Paley Center for Media are collaborating on the hourlong special “The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace,” scheduled to air Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Aug. 30, 2017 – In anticipation and celebration of the triumphant Sept. 28 return of “Will & Grace” on NBC, the network and The Paley Center for Media are collaborating on the hourlong special “The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace,” scheduled to air Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Comprised of the best moments from the show’s original eight seasons in which it received 16 Emmy Awards from among 83 nominations, “The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace” will also feature new and exclusive interviews with the show’s stars – Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally – as well as creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, and legendary director James Burrows. Also included is never-seen-before behind-the-scenes footage of the landmark series that altered the television landscape with its brilliant comedy and groundbreaking focus on gay characters and their life experiences. “Throughout the eight years it aired, ‘Will & Grace’ was critically acclaimed, beloved by audiences and often credited with moving the social/cultural needle, but most of all ‘Will & Grace’ was really, really funny,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Teaming up with the wonderful people at the Paley Center, who are the experts at curating the best of television, is the perfect way to celebrate these witty, crazy characters and their incisive, hilarious take on the world before we’re back in people’s living rooms every week.” “‘Will & Grace’ not only made television history, but educated and delighted audiences with its positive portrayal of the LGBTQ community,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “The Paley Center is incredibly proud to partner with NBC for this special look at one of television’s most beloved and historical comedies in advance of its highly anticipated return this September.” “Will & Grace” rejoins the NBC lineup Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. for a 16-episode run. The network also recently ordered a second 13-episode season. Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will write and executive produce “Will & Grace.” Tim Kaiser, Alex Herschlag, Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally also executive produce. James Burrows will direct and executive produce. “Will & Grace” is produced by Universal Television. “The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace” will be produced by Brad Lachman Productions in association with The Paley Center for Media. Maureen J. Reidy, Brad Lachman and Diane Lewis will executive produce. Bill Bracken will co-executive produce.

