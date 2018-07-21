Comic-Con 2018: Try to Ruffle a Few Feathers Trailer: Star Trek: Discovery – Season Two!

During a panel in Hall H at Comic-Con 2018, Trekkers were dazzled by the first look trailer for season two of Star Trek: Discovery – in which we meet Captain Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise and, get our first tease about Mr. Spock (who may be connected to a potential new danger).

The CBS All Access series returns in early 2019.

The CBS All Access series returns in early 2019.

