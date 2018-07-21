Comic-Con 2018: Freeform Trailer! Network Renews Marvel’s Cloak & Dagge!

Freeform has ordered a second season of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

Our superpowered pair seem to be ready to challenge the evil that’s coming to New Orleans – though they aren’t exactly believing the whole Divine Pairing thing.

Revelations await in the Comic-Con 2018 Trailer.

FREEFORM GREENLIGHTS SEASON TWO OF ‘MARVEL’S CLOAK & DAGGER’

Cast and Executive Producers Announce Another 10 Episodes in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con

Exclusive Look at the Upcoming Final Two Episodes

‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ is Freeform’s No. 1 Series Debut in Over Two Years

In front of over 4000 screaming fans at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and executive producers of the critically acclaimed Freeform series “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” today announced the series has been picked up for a second season. The “superhero show of the summer” (Vulture), will be back with 10 all-new episodes promising mayhem in spring 2019.

Onstage this evening to deliver the good news to fans in Ballroom 20 were cast members Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana and Ally Maki, along with executive producers Joe Pokaski and Jeph Loeb. The panel also included a special sneak peek at the upcoming two episodes including the finale where everything comes to a head for Tandy and Ty as the city of New Orleans is thrown into chaos. The two realize that it is time they face their destiny and test their powers as “The Divine Pairing” to save the city.

The premiere episode of “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is Freeform’s No. 1 series debut in two and a half years, accumulating 4.4 million viewers across all platforms according to the new L+35 ratings this week. The critically acclaimed show is also the No. 1 new cable drama of the summer in the network’s key demos (W18-34 and F12-34) and was Freeform’s highest-ever debut with male viewers (M18-49). “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is also the No. 1 most social new scripted cable series, generating more than 1.5 million engagements across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr.*

Tune in on July 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform to catch the penultimate episode of season one where we find Tandy in a downward spiral, lashing out at strangers and loved ones alike. While simultaneously trying to help Tandy and reconcile with his own family, Tyrone faces an obstacle that threatens his success. Separately, Brigid’s life leads to a reckless streak of her own as her search for justice goes sour. However, all these individual events meet up to cause certain doom for New Orleans.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened by and awakened to newly discovered superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another.

The series is based on the beloved comic characters and is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

(Credit: Mike McKone/Artist and Jesus Aburtov/Colorist

