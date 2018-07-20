Comic-Con 2018: Sundance Now and Shudder Aquire A Discovery of Witches!

Streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder have acquired the Sky original production, A Discovery of Witches – starring Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer.

The series, which will premiere on both services simultaneously, is a contemporary love story that begins against the backdrop of Oxford academic life, in a world where small numbers of witches, vampires and daemons live and work, unseen amongst humans, hiding in plain sight.

A premiere date has yet to be determined.

July 19, 2018 – San Diego, CA – Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ direct-to-consumer SVOD service curated with high quality dramas, comedies and crime thrillers, and Shudder, the leading premium streaming service for thriller, suspense and horror, today announced at San Diego Comic Con the joint acquisition of the Sky original production, “A Discovery of Witches.”

The eight-episode drama is produced by Bad Wolf — the creative team behind “The Night Of,” “Doctor Who,” “Torchwood,” “Da Vinci’s Demons” and the forthcoming adaptation of Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials.”

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Deborah Harkness, “A Discovery of Witches” stars Emmy® nominated actor Matthew Goode (“The Crown,” “Downton Abbey”), Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge), Alex Kingston (“ER,” “Doctor Who”), Valarie Pettiford (“Being Mary Jane”) and Owen Teale (“Game of Thrones”).

The series will make its debut in the U.S. and Canada on a date to be confirmed, with all episodes available simultaneously on both Sundance Now and Shudder, marking the first partnership of this kind for the two SVOD services. SundanceTV has also acquired second window linear rights to the series.

Filmed in the UK at Wolf Studios Wales and on location in Oxford, “A Discovery of Witches” is a contemporary love story that begins against the backdrop of Oxford academic life, in a world where small numbers of witches, vampires and daemons live and work, unseen amongst humans, hiding in plain sight. Teresa Palmer is the brilliant historian Diana Bishop, a reluctant witch denying her heritage. The discovery of a bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library throws her into the heart of a dangerous mystery – and into the path of the enigmatic vampire and geneticist, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), who hides a dark family secret.

As Diana and Matthew embark on a journey to understand the secrets of the ancient manuscript, their relationship develops, and events threaten to unravel the fragile peace that has long existed between witches, vampires, daemons and humans. Alex Kingston plays Sarah Bishop – Diana’s aunt, Valarie Pettiford plays her partner Emily Mather, and Owen Teale plays Peter Knox, a member of the Congregation.

“This captivating story is filled with intrigue, romance and magic and set in spectacular locations that underscore those very qualities,” said Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager, Sundance Now. “We are thrilled to see Deborah Harkness’ books brought to life in such an inspired way with such a charismatic cast and talented crew. The result is binge-worthy television at its best and we know that ‘A Discovery of Witches’ will appeal to both the premium drama fans at Sundance Now and the genre fans at Shudder.”

“‘A Discovery of Witches’ is a big, bold series with witches, vampires and daemons caught up in an all-too human drama that’s enthralling from the opening minute. It’s unlike anything else on TV and we’re excited to bring it to Shudder members as part of this unique partnership,” added Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder.

Gillian Rose, Senior Vice President, US Sales and Acquisitions, Sky Vision added, “We’re delighted that ‘A Discovery of Witches,’ a Sky Original production, will make its debut in the U.S. and Canada on Sundance Now and Shudder. It’s a moving, modern day love story, set in a world where a handful of witches, vampires and daemons secretly live and work alongside humans, and I’m sure it will be a huge success for them.”

“A Discovery of Witches” was adapted for screen by writer Kate Brooke (“Mr. Selfridge”). Co-founder of Bad Wolf, Jane Tranter is the executive producer and Juan Carlos Medina (Painless) directs.

The series was commissioned by Sky’s Head of Drama, Anne Mensah, for transmission on Sky One and Now TV in the UK, where it will air from September 14th, 2018. The series was co-funded by Sky’s distribution arm, Sky Vision, who control international rights, and the deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and Aurelie de Troyer for Sundance Now and Shudder.

# # #

About Sky Vision:

Sky Vision is the production and distribution arm of Sky. The distribution arm represents around 6,000 hours of quality primetime programming from Sky Original Productions and independent third-party production, across all key primetime genres (drama & comedy, entertainment, factual entertainment & lifestyle, people, crime, history & arts, science & nature and formats). The business also has equity investments in nine production businesses in the UK and US; Love Productions, Blast! Films, Sugar Films, True North, Chrysalis Vision and Avanti Media in the UK; and in the US, Jupiter Entertainment, Talos Films and Znak & Co.

In addition to its equity investments, Sky Vision works extensively with independent producers in the UK and North America and has development deals with a number of production companies including Double Nickel, MyEntertainment; Elephant Doc in France; and Bohemia Films, Chalkboard TV, Spark Media Partners, ACME and STV Productions in the UK.

About Sundance Now:

Sundance Now is AMC Networks’ premium streaming service, offering original and exclusive dramas, comedies, and true crime series, in addition to award-winning movies from every genre, including foreign-language and documentary features – all streaming commercial-free. Built on the Sundance legacy and curated by acclaimed filmmakers and cultural icons, Sundance Now is proud to present an extensive array of entertainment for a passionate and intellectually curious audience.

Facebook/ Instagram/ YouTube: @SundanceNow; Twitter: @sundance_now

About Shudder:

AMC Networks’ SHUDDER is a premium streaming video service, super-serving fans of all degrees with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering thrillers, suspense, and horror. SHUDDER’s expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Germany on most streaming devices for 4.99/month or 49.99/year. To experience SHUDDER commitment-free for 7 days, visit www.shudder.com.

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/YouTube: @shudder

Photo courtesy of Sundance Now, Shudder and Sky

