Comic-Con 2018: Olivia Munn Gets IMDB Starmeter Award

Keeping up with all this SDCC news is hard man, hard! Yesterday IMDB gave The IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Olivia Munn at SDCC 2018 aboard the #IMDboat! The IMDb STARmeter Award recognizes entertainment industry luminaries who are fan favorites on IMDbPro’s STARmeter chart, which is determined by the actual search behavior of IMDb’s more than 250 million unique monthly visitors worldwide. WTH, I never realized Munn was THAT popular.

Col Needham, IMDb’s founder and CEO, presented Munn with the award at IMDb’s third annual #IMDboat. Munn graciously accepted the award and thanked IMDb, her fans and Col Needham.

