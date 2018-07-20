Hollywood Insider

Comic-Con 2018: Olivia Munn Gets IMDB Starmeter Award

Leave a comment
SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 19: Actor Olivia Munn receives the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award on the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 at The IMDb Yacht on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Keeping up with all this SDCC news is hard man, hard! Yesterday IMDB gave  The IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Olivia Munn at SDCC 2018 aboard the #IMDboat! The IMDb STARmeter Award recognizes entertainment industry luminaries who are fan favorites on IMDbPro’s STARmeter chart, which is determined by the actual search behavior of IMDb’s more than 250 million unique monthly visitors worldwide. WTH, I never realized Munn was THAT popular.

Col Needham, IMDb’s founder and CEO, presented Munn with the award at IMDb’s third annual #IMDboat. Munn graciously accepted the award and thanked IMDb, her fans and Col Needham.

Leave a Reply