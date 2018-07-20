Don Cheadle to Tackle Disney’s Most Exasperating Character!

Don Cheadle has played a superhero (War Machine) for Marvel and a conniving management consultant (House of Lies), but he’ll need his A-game for this gig.

Cheadle will be voicing Donald Duck in the one-hour season finale of DuckTales on Saturday, August 18th (9:30/8:30C).

DON CHEADLE GUEST STARS AS DONALD DUCK IN THE EPIC ONE-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF DISNEY’S ‘DUCKTALES,’

SATURDAY, AUG. 18, ON DISNEY CHANNEL AND DISNEYNOW

Academy Award®-nominated actor Don Cheadle (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “House of Lies”) will guest star as Donald Duck’s intelligible voice, as a result of an inventive voicebox, in the epic one-hour season finale of Disney’s hit series “DuckTales,” SATURDAY, AUG. 18 (9:30-10:30 a.m. EDT), on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD. The star-studded season one finale will also feature Lin Manuel-Miranda (Broadway’s “Hamilton,” Disney’s “Moana”), Catherine Tate (“Doctor Who”) and Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”), who reprise their roles as Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera (aka Gizmoduck), Magica De Spell and Lena, respectively. In the episode titled “The Shadow War!,” Magica De Spell is close to exacting revenge on Scrooge, so the family races against time to plan a dangerous rescue mission to save Scrooge and the city.

Cheadle said, “It’s an awesome opportunity because there are only so many roles that you look forward to playing as an actor. You’ve got to do your homework and bring your a-game when you’re trying to voice Donald Duck.”

?Disney’s Emmy® Award-nominated “DuckTales” ranks as the #1 TV program in its new Saturday 9:30 a.m. timeslot across all key demos, including Kids 6-11 (1.1 rating/255,000) and Kids 6-14 (0.9 rating/323,000). [Source: The Nielsen Company, (National, Most Current Program Ratings including Live +7), excludes specials, repeats, breakouts, 6/16/18-7/7/18.]

“DuckTales” airs daily on Disney Channel. Season two of the Disney Television Animation-produced series will debut later this year. The animated comedy-adventure series chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck, his mischief-making triplet grandnephews – Huey, Dewey and Louie, temperamental nephew Donald Duck and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack; no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley; and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s newfound fierce friend.

The series’ talented voice cast includes David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley.

Photo credit: Disney Channel*

Like this: Like Loading...