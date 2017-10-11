Comic Book Men Returns with Special Walking Dead Episode!

Comic Book Men (AMC, 1 am/midnight C) returns for its seventh season (only one less than The Walking Dead) on October 22nd with, of all things, a special Walking Dead episode.

The show will feature some amazing guest stars – Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Method Man and Robert Englund – and continue to take deep dives into comics geekdom.

In its seventh season, AMC’s popular unscripted series “Comic Book Men,” premiering Sunday, October 22 at 1a/12a CT, takes another dive into the world of geekdom by following the antics in and around master fanboy Kevin Smith’s New Jersey comic shop, Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash. Leading the team behind the shop’s counter are Walt, Bryan, Michael and Ming, who geek out over mind-blowing pop culture artifacts and the legends behind them. Special guests this season include “Luke Cage” star Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Burt Ward, Method Man, and Freddy Kruger himself, Robert Englund. Whether it’s buying and selling memorabilia or embarking on wild adventures away from the store, The Stash cast shares all the juicy details with Kevin during their hilarious podcast, which is woven throughout the series.

