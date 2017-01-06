Colors – Dennis Hopper Cult Classic – Gets Unrated Shout!Factory Blu-ray Release!

Late 1980s Los Angeles, the gangs rule the streets, with the Crips and the Bloods battling to reign supreme. In a dog-eat-dog world of drugs and guns, they don’t care who gets caught in the crossfire. It’s blue verses red and if you’re wearing the wrong color it could cost your life.

Colors, Dennis Hopper’s cult classic starring Robert Duvall and Sean Penn, is coming to Blu-ray in an unrated edition on March 7th.

This edition restores footage from the film’s international release and the original home video release.

SHOUT! FACTORY PRESENTS CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED CULT MOVIE CLASSIC

A DENNIS HOPPER Film

Starring SEAN PENN and ROBERT DUVALL

COLORS COLLECTOR’S EDITION

Featuring UNRATED Cut of the Movie and Special Bonus Content

DEBUTS FOR THE FIRST TIME ON BLU-RAY™ MARCH 7, 2017 FROM SHOUT SELECT™ HOME ENTERTAINMENT SERIES

Late 1980s Los Angeles, the gangs rule the streets, with the Crips and the Bloods battling to reign supreme. In a dog-eat-dog world of drugs and guns, they don’t care who gets caught in the crossfire. It’s blue verses red and if you’re wearing the wrong color it could cost your life. From visionary director and icon Dennis Hopper, Academy Award® winners Sean Penn (Mystic River, Milk) and Robert Duvall (Apocalypse Now, Tender Mercies) star in the acclaimed 1988 cop drama COLORS, a gritty exploration of both the police and the gang members who fight for control of Los Angeles. Also starring Maria Conchita Alonso (The Running Man) and featuring early film roles for Don Cheadle and Damon Wayans, this seminal police drama was one of the first films to tackle LA gang culture and boasts an outstanding soundtrack, including such hip-hop legends as Ice-T, Salt-N-Pepa, and Big Daddy Kane.

On March 7, 2017, Shout! Select home entertainment series is proud to debut COLORS Collector’s Edition Blu-ray™ on North American home entertainment shelves. This highly-anticipated definitive collector’s edition Blu-ray boasts UNRATED Cut of COLORS which includes footage restored from the International Cut and the original home video cut. A must-have for movie collectors, pop-culture enthusiasts and fans of Dennis Hopper to complete their entertainment library, COLORS Collector’s Edition Blu-ray also contains insightful bonus content, hidden Easter Egg and more!

Pre-order available now at:

https://www.shoutfactory.com/film/action-adventure/colors-collector-s-edition

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MXCJMV9/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_JsNByb3S2D0XK

COLORS Collector’s Edition Blu-ray™ (featuring Unrated Cut of the movie)

Bonus content:

“A Cry of Alarm” – An interview with screenwriter Michael Schiffer

“Cops and Robbers” – An interview with Technical Advisor/Ex-L.A.P.D. Gang Division Dennis Fanning

Easter Egg

In the ‘hood, all that matters are your colors… Bob Hodges (Robert Duvall) is a seasoned street cop who has learned a lot from long experience while his new, young partner, Danny McGavin (Sean Penn), has learned nothing – yet knows it all. Forced to work together in the L.A.P.D.’s renowned C.R.A.S.H. anti-gang unit, they set out to investigate a brutal gang murder. Hated and hunted by both sides, the cops soon find themselves trapped in the middle of a turf war. With nowhere to turn, they are ambushed, double-crossed and shot at in a take-no-prisoners street battle. As the violence escalates, these two diametrically opposed men must come to terms with one important fact – to stay alive they must come together!

1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/Dolby Digital HD Master Audio/English 1988/Color/Unrated/Approximate Feature Running Time: +/- 127 Minutes

A ROBERT H. SOLO Production

A DENNIS HOPPER Film

SEAN PENN ROBERT DUVALL

“COLORS”

MARIA CONCHITA ALONSO

Co-Producer PAUL LEWIS

Music by HERBIE HANCOCK

Director of Photography HASKELL WEXLER, A.S.C.

Screenplay by MICHAEL SCHIFFER

Story by MICHAEL SCHIFFER and RICHARD DILELLO

Produced by ROBERT H. SOLO

Directed by DENNIS HOPPER

Like this: Like Loading...